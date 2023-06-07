Proteomics Market is Projected to Witness Huge Growth : To Attain USD 98.1 Billion by 2031, Report

Proteomics Market 2030

Proteomics Market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Proteomics Market Size was valued at $23,654.34 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $98,051.83 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031. Proteomics studies the interactions, functions, compositions, and structures of proteins and their cellular activities. Proteomics provides a better understanding of the structure and function of the organism than genomics. It has the capacity to explain questions that were unsolved by genomics, as proteins are the functional unit of cells. It is estimated that there are almost one million human proteins, many of which contain some modifications such as post-translational modifications (PTMs). However, it is also estimated that the human genome codes for about 26000-31000 proteins for an average of three proteins, one gene can code for several protein products, whereas some genes code only for RNA. Even with improved genome analysis, computation alone is simply not enough to generate an accurate gene number.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Bruker Corporation, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Li-Cor Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Waters Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Horiba Ltd., Perkin Elmer Inc

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1677

The protein microarray segment generated the highest Proteomics Market Share in 2021, owing to high usage of this technology to track protein interactions in lesser time as compared to other technologies. Moreover, this method is labor-intensive and cost-effective. With the help of a protein array, comprehensive information about the DNA/RNA binding proteins can be made available. By reagents segment, immunoassays generated the highest revenue in 2021 in the proteomics market, as they are extensively utilized in primary screening in drug discovery and microarray technologies. On the basis of application, the drug discovery segment accounted for the majority share in 2021, owing to an increase in awareness about personalized medicines in both emerging and developed markets.

North America held the largest share of nearly 40.0% of the total market in 2021, due to an increase in the popularity and adoption of personalized medicines, increasing investment in the development of structure-based drug design, growing research in the field of omics, and favorable government funding & initiatives to develop novel therapeutics. Moreover, the availability of a large number of key players and the surge in R&D activities in this region are the factors supporting the Proteomics Market Growth.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to a rise in the prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases and the increase in the interest of researchers to utilize proteomics in disease diagnosis & treatment.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1677

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2023?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.