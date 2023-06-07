RF Filter Market Projected to Generate a Revenue of $48,095.60 Million and Rise at a Noteworthy CAGR of 16.6% over the Analysis Period 2022-2031 [220-Pages] | Ratified by Research Dive

The global RF filter market is predicted to witness prominent growth during the estimated period, due to the rising demand for mobile devices among people worldwide. Based on voltage, the SAW filter sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable. The North America region registered the highest revenue in 2021.

As per our analysts, the increasing demand for smartphones and other wireless devices among individuals and the growing use of RF filters to improve the performance of these devices, such as offering faster data transfer and cleaner communication are expected to propel the growth of the RF filter market over the analysis period. Besides, the increasing use of RF filters in other applications, such as wireless infrastructure and IoT devices is predicted to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing adoption of IoT devices across various industries, such as healthcare, transportation, and many more, is expected to create wide growth opportunities for the RF filter market during the estimated period. However, the high cost of RF filters may hamper the growth of the market in the coming period.

Segments of the RF Filter Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on voltage, application, and region.

Voltage: SAW Filter Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The SAW filter sub-segment generated the highest market share in 2021. This is mainly due to the increasing use of SAW filters in RF filters for various applications such as satellite communication, wireless communication, radar systems, and many more. Moreover, the increasing demand for IoT devices across various industries such as healthcare, automotive, and many more is expected to fortify the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

Application: Mobile Phone Communication Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The mobile phone communication sub-segment registered the largest market share in 2021. This is majorly due to the growing demand for mobile devices among individuals with higher speeds and better data connectivity. Additionally, RF filter manufacturers are continuously investing in R&D activities to develop improved filters that can support mobile communication standards with reduced cost, and power consumption is expected to fuel the growth of the RF filter market during the forecast period.

Region: North America Market Held the Biggest Market Share in 2021

The North America region held the maximum share of the market in 2021. This is mainly due to the increasing adoption of new technologies in this region. Furthermore, the growing use of data-hungry applications such as video streaming, cloud computing, and many more among people of this region has increased the need for high-performance RF filters which is expected to drive the regional growth of the market during the estimated period.

Covid-19 Impact on the RF Filter Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a moderate impact on the RF filter market. The rising demand for remote work and the growing need for reliable connectivity among individuals and organizations during the pandemic has increased the demand for Rf filters. However, the supply chain disruptions and closure of factories have impacted the production and delivery of RF filters. In addition, the decreased consumer spending, especially in the automotive and aerospace industries, has decreased the demand for RF filters throughout the crisis.

Key Players of the RF Filter Market

The major players of the market include

Anatech Electronics Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

K&L Microwave

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

RS Microwave Company Inc.

STMicroelectronics

API Technologies

Analog Devices Inc.

Bird Technologies

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

These players are mainly working on the development of new business strategies and tactics such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to attain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in February 2022, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a Japanese manufacturer of electronic components announced its acquisition of Resonant, a leading company transforming the way RF front ends are being designed. This acquisition would combine Murata’s world-class mobile RF product capabilities with Resonant’s best-in-class XBAR filter solutions.

Further, the report also presents other vital aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, and the latest strategic development.

