Marion Munley Named to Top 10 2023 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List

/EIN News/ -- Scranton, PA, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Munley Law is pleased to announce that truck accident lawyer Marion Munley has been included in the Top 10 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, the Top 100 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, and the Top 50 Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyers lists in the 2023 edition of Pennsylvania Super Lawyers.

Only 5% of attorneys in the United States are selected to Super Lawyers. To be included in Super Lawyers, an attorney must be nominated by his/her peers, or identified by the Super Lawyers research department; lawyers cannot nominate themselves nor can they pay to be recognized on the list. Nominated attorneys are subjected to a thorough evaluation and selection process.

This is the first year that Marion, who has been consistently selected to the list of Pennsylvania Super Lawyers for the past 19 years, has been featured in the Top 10 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers. She was named to the Top 100 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list in 2022.

Marion is widely recognized as one of the most prominent and widely respected personal injury lawyers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She has won many multimillion-dollar settlements and verdicts for injury clients throughout the United States, including one of the largest truck accident settlements in history. She is triple board certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in Civil Trial Law, Civil Practice Advocacy, and Truck Accident Law. She is the second woman in Pennsylvania to become board certified as a Civil Trial Advocate.

She has been listed in the Best Lawyers in America since 2013 and was named the 2023 “Lawyer of the Year” for Medical Malpractice in Northeastern Pennsylvania. She was recently named a 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyer.

