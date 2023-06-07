Brera Holdings’ FENIX Trophy Tournament Enters Final Stage; Another Milan-Manchester Football Clash may be coming to San Siro before Saturday’s Champions League Final in Istanbul

Bombeer and AGGS to sponsor awards for FENIX Trophy’s Top Scorer and Top 11 Team of the Final Four

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, DUBLIN and MILAN, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) ("Brera Holdings" or the "Company") announced that on Wednesday June 7 and Thursday June 8 the FENIX Trophy Final Four football tournament will be held at the Arena Civica Gianni Brera and San Siro Stadium in Milan. The teams that have reached the Final Four are Bk Skjold (Denmark), FC United of Manchester (England), Prague Raptors Football Club (Czech Republic) and Brera FC (Italy). Brera Holdings, through its subsidiary, Brera Milano S.r.l., owns the FENIX Trophy Tournament, which BBC Sport featured in a 2022 story as the “Champions League for Amateurs.”

The semifinals at the Arena Civica Gianni Brera set the stage for another potential Milan-Manchester clash at the finals as an appetizer for the Champions League final between Inter Milan and Manchester City that will be played two days later in Istanbul, Turkey. The FENIX Trophy semifinals that will be played on Wednesday June 7 at the Arena Civica Gianni Brera are: Bk Skjold vs. FC United of Manchester (18:00 CET) and Brera FC vs. Prague Raptors Football Club (20:30 CET). On Thursday June 8, the Third Place Final will be played at 11:15 CET, followed by the First Place Final at 12:45 CET, both at the San Siro Stadium.

Two important FENIX Trophy Tournament partnerships are in place for the event with Bombeer, former Inter Milan and Italy striker Christian Vieri’s beer brand, and AGGS, one of the main brands producing football socks. Bombeer’s name will be on the award for the Top Scorer of the tournament, while AGGS will be the featured title for the Final Four Top 11 Team.

Tickets for the event are sold on Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.it/e/fenix-trophy-final-4-milan-2023-tickets-621820410587) or directly at the Arena Civica Gianni Brera's box office on June 7.

Brera FC : Known as “The Third Team of Milan,” the club now owned by Brera Holdings, was founded back in 2000 by Alessandro Aleotti. Over the years Brera FC has given life to several projects with a social impact, such as a football team at Opera prison, and a team fielded exclusively by refugees. Following the incorporation of Brera Holdings, the club has expanded its actvities abroad with teams in North Macedonia and Mozambique bearing the Brera name.

FC United of Manchester : Founded in 2005 by a group of Manchester United supporters protesting Malcolm Glazer’s acquisition of the club, FC United of Manchester or FCUM competes in the Northern Premier League – the seventh level of English football – and is deeply rooted in Mancunian society, winning the first edition of the FENIX Trophy in 2022.

BK Skjold : Founded in 1915 in Østerbro, Copenaghen, Boldklubben Skjold has over a hundred years of history and tradition. The club counts over 1,400 members making it one of Denmark's biggest football clubs in terms of membership.

Prague Raptors Football Club : The youngest of the four semifinalists, the Prague Raptors were founded in Prague, Czech Republic, in 2017. It is an amateur football club pursuing values such as diversity and social responsability, with players, coaches and staff from 50 nationalities, including expats and Czechs, and welcoming staff and support form all ethnicities, beliefs, genders and sexual orientations.

The FENIX Trophy is an international sporting event, promoted and organized by Brera FC, which involves nine non-professional European football clubs selected for their exceptional social, historical and cultural distinctiveness. The FENIX Trophy Tournament has been approved by UEFA and is currently in its second edition. The games are live streamed on the FENIX Trophy TV YouTube Channel.

The FENIX Trophy is a sport exchange experience, which aims to highlight the best practices within non-professional football. The teams don’t just meet during the game; they share fun and inspirational moments before and after, promoting important values such as hospitality, cultural exchange and creating a friendly environment for clubs, players and supporters.

Brera Holdings PLC is a Nasdaq-listed (Stock Ticker: BREA) Irish holding company focused on expanding social impact football (American soccer) by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services. The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as “The Third Team of Milan,” is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene, a team admitted to the Second Division Championship in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. In April 2023, the Company completed its 90%-acquisition of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev in North Macedonia, a country which has the right to participate in two major UEFA competitions. The Company is focused on bottom-up value creation from sports clubs and talent outside mainstream markets, innovation-powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com

