Seer Collaborates to Make Scalable, Unbiased Proteomics Accessible to More Researchers via new Seer Technology Access Center

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc . (NASDAQ: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced an expanded collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific, a world leader in serving science, to enable broader access to each company’s respective new technologies. As part of the collaboration, Seer will establish the Seer Technology Access Center to showcase its latest product, the Proteograph XT Assay Kit, in combination with Thermo Fisher’s newest mass spectrometer, the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometer (MS). The combination of Proteograph XT and Orbitrap Astral MS will deliver unprecedented depth and scale in complex biological samples, with over 6,000 protein IDs and over 54,000 peptide IDs per sample from human plasma, paving the road for population-scale studies with unprecedented biological insight.



The Seer Technology Access Center will address an important unmet need for researchers who do not have access to mass spectrometry, but wish to undertake deep unbiased proteomics studies, such as translational and genomics researchers performing population-scale studies with deep molecular profiling. As part of the collaboration, Seer and Thermo Fisher will develop and optimize proteomics and proteogenomics workflows, including the integration of data and analysis protocols. The Seer Technology Access Center will provide mass spectrometry services on the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral MS to new Proteograph XT customers, as well as end-to-end solutions to customers who are looking for access to the biological insight that can only be gained from deep, unbiased proteomics.

“There is a vast amount of proteomics content yet to be discovered, with enormous untapped potential to make an impact on our understanding of health and disease,” said Omid Farokhzad, CEO and Chair at Seer. “Thermo Fisher has been a fantastic partner for the past two years. By combining our latest assay, the Proteograph XT, with the powerful Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer, unbiased, deep proteomics gets deeper, faster, and more powerful than ever before. We are committed to making it easier for life science researchers around the world to gain access to mass spec-enabled proteomics at scale.”

“We are excited to build a stronger collaboration with Seer”, said John Lesica, President, Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The exceptional speed and performance of Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer is magnified by the unparalleled depth, throughput, and scalability of the Seer Proteograph XT Assay. Together, we can showcase the power of mass spectrometry as the gold standard in proteomics for complex samples to uncover novel biological insights and improve clinical outcomes.”

The Seer Technology Access Center will launch in the summer of 2023 with multiple Proteograph Product Suites running the Proteograph XT Assay on multiple Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometers. With each Proteograph Product Suite running the Proteograph XT Assay, hundreds of samples per week can be processed on a fully automated workflow with minimal hands-on time and less than one hour of mass spec time per sample. The combined workflow increases both throughput and performance substantially, lowering the cost per data point, thereby enabling more labs to access the power they need to unlock the potential of the proteome.

Under this collaboration, Seer and Thermo Fisher will prioritize demonstrating the clinical utility of mass spec-based proteomics in large cohort studies spanning cancer, metabolic and neurodegenerative disease. Seer initially partnered in 2021 with Thermo Fisher to offer its Proteograph Product Suite on Thermo Fisher’s Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Eclipse™ Tribid™ MS and Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris™ 480 MS systems to provide customers with a complete proteomics workflow. Seer currently uses both platforms in its development efforts and market development programs. To learn more about Seer’s Technology Access Center, contact your local Seer representative by requesting a consultation at www.seer.bio.

Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.



These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the Seer Technology Access Center, the delivery of unprecedented depth and scale in complex biological samples, population-scale studies and deep molecular profiling with unprecedented biological insight, optimization of proteomics and proteogenomics workflows, including the integration of data and analysis protocols, understanding health and disease, and improving outcomes, the processing of hundreds of samples per week with minimal hands-on time, and the clinical utility in large cohort studies spanning cancer, metabolic and neurodegenerative disease.



