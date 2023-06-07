Corona and Sue Bird Maximize Game Day Fandom With a New Collaboration

The iconic Mexican beer and the legendary hooper team up to create the Finer Recliner, a limited-edition Adirondack chair with signature upgrades to enhance game day viewing

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona and retired basketball star Sue Bird are offering fans a fresh new way to enjoy the fan life this sports season with the Finer Recliner, a limited-edition Adirondack chair that features upgrades to maximize game day viewing. As Sue’s 21-season career ends, the iconic Mexican beer wanted to help her coast into retirement in comfort and offer fans a chance to get in on the relaxation.



The Finer Recliner marries Corona’s signature laid-back beach vibes with several Sue-approved upgrades to enhance comfort and style while watching sports events from home. The Finer Recliner’s custom elements include a cooler discreetly embedded in the footrest that perfectly fits one six-pack of ice-cold Corona Extra; premium cushions for maximum comfort while watching the game, whether you’re reclining or on the edge of your seat; a magnetic bottle opener under the armrest to catch and release your bottle caps; a nothing-but-net hoops-inspired cupholder; a wireless speaker; and a brass nameplate engraved with Sue’s signature and a limited-edition number.

“For the first time in a long time, I am putting my feet up and enjoying games as a fan. And you know I had to have Corona create a custom Finer Recliner to do that. Safe to say, I am enjoying the retired life,” Sue said.

Being a sports fan can be an intense experience, but being a Corona sports fan is different. Fans of the fine life embody a deep love of the game and can find something to cheer for within every moment, regardless of the score. Today through Wednesday, June 14, consumers can enter for a chance to win one of five Finer Recliners by commenting on @CoronaUSA’s sweepstakes post on Instagram with @SBird10, #CoronaFinerRecliner and #Giveaway.

“The Corona brand champions the mindset to live La Vida Más Fina, or the fine life, and we couldn’t wait to help Sue embrace her next chapter off the court in a truly unique way,” said Alex Schultz, vice president of brand marketing at Corona. “We’re thrilled to help make her transition to retirement a little sweeter by working together to create the best seat in the house, celebrating Sue’s impressive career with the Corona Finer Recliner.”

To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com , and refresh your perspective by following @CoronaUSA on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook . Constellation Brands is the exclusive licensee and sole producer of Corona in the United States, DC, and Guam. Since 1925, the entire Corona portfolio has been, and continues to be, proudly brewed in Mexico.

As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER SWEEPSTAKES. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 6/7/23 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 6/14/23. The Corona Sue Bird Finer Recliner Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at rules.dja.com/finerrecliner. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. You understand that you are providing your information to the Sponsor and not to Instagram.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca Hard Tropical Punch, Corona Hard Seltzer and Corona Non-Alcoholic. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

