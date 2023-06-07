Holon Solutions Welcomes Jeff Peterson as Chief Financial Officer

Industry veteran joins the fast-growth technology company to drive next phase of growth

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holon Solutions , the leading human-centric healthcare technology company that provides relief to healthcare teams, today announced Jeff Peterson will join the rapidly growing organization as its Chief Financial Officer. Bringing his expertise in leading companies through important phases of growth, Peterson is a key addition to Holon’s leadership team.



Peterson brings over 30 years of healthcare, finance, and capital markets experience to Holon, helping the company to deliver on its promise of providing human-centric tools for healthcare workers by relieving administrative burden. Peterson joins Holon from Lightbeam, a Holon channel partner, where he resonated with Holon’s mission to serve healthcare workers so they, in turn, can deliver the best care possible. Prior to his roles at Lightbeam as Director of Finance and CFO, Peterson was a Controller at Acumed and Executive Director at the ​​Portland VA Research Foundation.

“Working closely with Holon over the past several years, I saw the immediate value Holon’s platform brings to its customers,” said Peterson. “I look forward to continuing to build upon the progress that Holon is making to bring relief to care teams.”

Peterson will play a critical role on Holon’s leadership team to drive the next phase of company growth, working directly with customers, prospects, partners, and investors to maximize the value of Holon’s services. As Chief Financial Officer, Peterson will oversee the financial, HR and legal activities of the company.

“We’re honored to have Jeff join our talented leadership team,” said Jon Zimmerman, CEO of Holon. “Jeff will help ensure Holon’s success as we drive growth acceleration and scale our services. His expertise and experience will help us deliver on our promise to provide much needed support to healthcare workers.”

