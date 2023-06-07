Performance Marketing Agency New Engen Acquires Disruptive and Innovative Partner Marketing Agency, LT Partners

Deal expands offering across paid, earned and organic media, and gives their clients access to thousands of publishing partners

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen , a leading performance marketing agency, has acquired LT Partners , a Seattle-based affiliate marketing agency. The deal significantly expands New Engen’s performance offering, to encompass an even broader array of publisher types spanning thousands of partners, including content, coupon, loyalty, influencer, sub affiliate, affinity, toolbar/software, and shopping properties. It also allows New Engen to extend its reach beyond its already deep paid media capabilities to support its clients on performance marketing across earned and owned media. Reflecting its commitment to all integrated practice areas of full-funnel performance marketing, the news follows the company’s acquisition of influencer marketing company, Acorn Influence, in December of 2021.



"The addition of LT Partners’ partner marketing capabilities not only builds on New Engen's industry leading full-funnel performance offering, it opens up even greater opportunities for powerful business outcomes for our clients,” said Justin Hayashi, New Engen CEO. “LT Partners brings a performance lens to organic and earned media that complements New Engen's deep paid media expertise, driving accountable, measurable growth for brands across the full digital ecosystem. As a bonus, it strengthens influencer marketing synergies, with Acorn Influence and LT Partners jointly positioning the greater organization to provide a unique in-market solution for brands. We also share a commitment to following a holistic measurement approach that doesn’t just favor deal sites. That shared holistic view, combined with their impressive 100% year-over-over growth rate, plays out more broadly in how we serve clients as well, delivering the most expansive, optimized performance strategies possible."

With the acquisition of LT Partners, New Engen's service offering has expanded to include:

Performance marketing strategy and management across paid search, paid social, programmatic, OTT/CTV, influencer, affiliate, marketplaces, and emerging channels

Full-funnel performance and measurement programs

Audience strategy across ecommerce and traditional retail

Performance content

First-party data programs

Advanced analytics and measurement, including LT Partners’ Lift platform , which helps marketers understand the incremental value of partnerships and manage affiliate programs

“The most important part of this process for us was finding the right fit,” said LT Partners Founder and CEO Lacie Thompson. “From the moment I met the leadership team at New Engen, we’ve been completely aligned. We both understand how partners interact within the acquisition ecosystem and how to best leverage the agency of record model to bring exponential value to clients. Being born and bred into digital marketing from the same roots means we all believe in the power of data, innovation and true expertise.”

About New Engen

New Engen is a performance marketing agency helping brands find breakthroughs to unlock and accelerate growth. Born digital, tech-forward, and performance-driven, New Engen leans on a data-driven, agile approach to marketing strategy and content to help brands outpace their competitors and stay ahead of the ever-evolving digital ecosystem. Managing over $1B in annual ad spend, New Engen won the 2022 Google Premier Partner of the Year Award for driving Online Sales, is an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company, an Adweek Fastest Growing Agency and was also named to Inc.‘s Best in Business list. Learn more at www.newengen.com .

About Acorn Influence

Acorn Influence is one of the fastest growing companies in the rapidly expanding influencer marketing space. Their integrated influencer network, technology and campaign solutions are the choice of more than 50 of the world’s leading advertisers, including household names like General Mills, Mondeléz, Coca-Cola & more. From influencer curation, to content development, media deployment and measurement, Acorn Influence has developed a seamless process to create maximum impact and drive accountable growth for their clients. Acorn Influence has been named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for 2021 and 2022. Learn more at www.acorninfluence.com.

About LT Partners

Founded in 2018 by CEO, Lacie Thompson, LT Partners is a leading digital marketing consulting agency that specializes in strategic partnerships and performance marketing. Services and solutions are designed to strategically scale any business with a digital presence. LT Partners works with an array of brands such as 1800Flowers, Cash App, Chico's, Credit Karma, Goldbelly, Soma, Universal Standard, and more. To see a full list of their client roster, you can find it here https://lt.partners/clients/.

