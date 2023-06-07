Summer is the Perfect Season to Bring Colour into Your Home: Expert Insights from Nauradika
Here we discuss the growing trend of adding bright colours to interiors and gather insights on how to incorporate bold colours into home decor.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer approaches, homeowners and interior designers are embracing the vibrant allure of bright colours to infuse warmth and energy into their living spaces. We sat down with Jean-Charles Lacoste, our esteemed in-house interior design expert, to discuss the growing trend and gather insights on how to incorporate bold colours into home decor.
What is it about bright colours that captures homeowners and interior designers' imagination?
Nauradika.com: "Bright colours have an innate ability to evoke joy, creativity, and a sense of vitality. They add personality and create a visually stimulating environment that captures attention. With bright colours, homeowners can express their individuality and create a unique, vibrant space that reflects their style and aspirations."
Why do you think people are turning to bright colours in their homes when beige has been the favourite home decor colour for years?
Nauradika.com: "While beige has been a popular choice for its neutral and timeless appeal, people are now seeking more excitement and self-expression in their living spaces. Bright colours offer a refreshing departure from the muted tones, bringing a renewed energy and a bold statement to home interiors. They add a sense of liveliness and create a dynamic ambiance that resonates with the spirit of summer. More generally, we believe successive lockdowns have made people realize that living in a beige space can be dull."
Can you name a few famous designers and the bright-coloured objects that made them famous?
Nauradika.com: "Certainly! Yves Saint Laurent became known for his iconic Mondrian dress, featuring bold blocks of primary colours. Philippe Starck's playful and eye-catching Juicy Salif lemon squeezer is another standout example. And who could forget Verner Panton's vibrant and futuristic Panton Chair? These designers incorporated bright colours into their creations, making them instantly recognizable and etching their names into design history."
There is a lot of talk about monochrome interiors at the moment. Do you think using bright colours for a monochrome-themed interior would work?
Nauradika.com: "Absolutely! Bright colours can work wonders in monochrome interiors. By introducing pops of vibrant hues against a neutral backdrop, you can create a striking focal point and add visual interest. This approach injects life and personality into the space while maintaining the elegance and simplicity associated with monochrome aesthetics."
You have advocated mixing and matching colours in the past. What would be your current recommendation? Mixing or matching colour hues?
Nauradika.com: "Both approaches have their merits, but currently, I recommend embracing the art of mixing colours. By combining contrasting or complementary hues, you can create a captivating visual tapestry that adds depth and richness to your home decor. Experiment with unexpected colour combinations to create a harmonious and visually stimulating environment."
Can you list a few objects that our readers can buy to help them bring colour into their homes? Pillows come to mind, but you must have other ideas?
Nauradika.com: "Certainly! In addition to vibrant pillows, consider incorporating colourful artwork, statement rugs, bold curtains or drapes, decorative vases, eye-catching accent furniture, and playful lighting fixtures. You can also explore vibrant wallpapers or experiment with painted accent walls to make a bold and memorable statement."
There is a lot of talk about Soft Brutalism in the industry, adding bright colours to an otherwise grey environment. Is this a totally new approach?
Nauradika.com: "Soft Brutalism's integration of bright colours into typically minimalist and industrial spaces is a contemporary interpretation of this design style. It breathes life into monotonous grey environments, offering a unique balance between warmth and austerity. While not entirely new, Soft Brutalism presents a refreshing take on the use of bright colours, creating an intriguing contrast that captivates the eye."
