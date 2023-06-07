Refrigerated Air Dryer Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast till 2027

Reports And Data

Refrigerated Air Dryer Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Refrigerated air dryers are commonly used to remove moisture from compressed air systems. They function by taking in warm air that contains moisture and employing a cooling process to lower the temperature. This cooling causes the moisture to condense and be drained off in a controlled environment. Typically, these dryers produce air with pressure dew points ranging from 35°F to 40°F, effectively preventing the presence of moisture.

The working principle of refrigerated air dryers revolves around dehumidifying the air by rapidly cooling it, condensing the moisture, and draining it away. As the warm and damp air enters the dryer, it is cooled to approximately 3°C. These dryers are considered cost-effective due to their low maintenance requirements and their energy-saving properties.

Global Refrigerated Air Dryer Market: Competitive Landscape

• Anest Iwata Corporation

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Atlas Copco Group

• BEKO Technologies GmbH

• Donaldson Company, Inc.

• Kaeser Compressors Private Limited

• Eaton Compressor

• SPX Corporation (Deltech)

• Gardner Denver, Inc.

• Ingersoll Rand, Inc.

Factors Affecting of Refrigerated Air Dryer Market

Here are the factors that influence the refrigerated air dryer market:

1. Industry Growth: The overall growth and expansion of industries that rely on compressed air systems, such as manufacturing, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, have a direct impact on the demand for refrigerated air dryers. As these industries expand, the need for efficient moisture removal from compressed air increases.

2. Government Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations regarding air quality and moisture control drive the demand for refrigerated air dryers. Compliance with these regulations necessitates the use of reliable and effective moisture removal solutions, leading to a growing market for refrigerated air dryers.

3. Energy Efficiency: Energy efficiency is a significant factor influencing the market for refrigerated air dryers. With a focus on reducing energy consumption and operating costs, industries seek energy-efficient dryers that can effectively remove moisture from compressed air while minimizing power consumption.

4. Technological Advancements: Advances in technology, such as improved heat exchangers, smart controls, and energy-saving components, have a significant impact on the refrigerated air dryer market. Technological innovations that enhance drying efficiency, reduce maintenance requirements, and improve overall performance attract customers and drive market growth.

5. Maintenance and Operating Costs: The cost of maintenance and operation is a crucial consideration for businesses when choosing refrigerated air dryers. Dryers with low maintenance requirements and operating costs are preferred, as they offer long-term cost savings and improved profitability.

6. Regional Factors: Economic conditions, industrial development, and infrastructure investments in different regions influence the demand for refrigerated air dryers. Growing industrialization in emerging economies and increased infrastructure spending contribute to market expansion in those regions.

7. Competitive Landscape: The presence of established manufacturers, competition among suppliers, and product differentiation strategies impact the refrigerated air dryer market. Innovation, product quality, after-sales support, and competitive pricing are factors that influence customer preferences and market growth.

These factors collectively shape the demand and growth of the refrigerated air dryer market, influencing manufacturers, suppliers, and end-users in their decision-making processes.

Global Refrigerated Air Dryer Market: Segmentation

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Cycling

• Non-cycling

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Chemical

• Paper

• Pharmaceutical

• Healthcare

• Food & Packaging

• Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

