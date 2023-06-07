Refinery Process Additives Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2023-2027

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Refinery additives, also known as RAs, are substances or compounds employed to enhance the performance of various processes within a refinery. These processes include the reformer system, distillation, and the production of end-product fuels. The purpose of this performance enhancement is to meet the standards and conditions set by governmental authorities. There are numerous types of refining additives available, including antioxidants, scavengers for H2S and mercaptans, dehazers, lubricity improvers, octane and cetane boosters, metal deactivators, cold-flow and conductivity enhancers, diesel stabilizers, and corrosion inhibitors.

Refining additives find application in various petroleum products, such as gasoline, asphalt, diesel, and aviation fuel. These additives assist in meeting the specifications for distillate fuels, increasing profitability, complying with a wide range of regulatory requirements, and improving fuel performance. In the fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) process, additives are commonly used to enhance product quality and distribution.

Some of the prominent players operating in the refinery process additives market are:

• Albemarle

• Arkema

• BASF

• Baker Hughes

• Cestoil

• Xingyun Chem

• Chevron Corporation

• Clariant

• CNPC Vanderbilt Chemicals

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• Dorf Ketal Chemicals

• Johnson Matthey (Interact)

• Jiangsu Taihu New Materials

• Dow

• Evonik Industries

• GE Water

• GPXC

• Sinopec

• Grace Catalysts Technologies

• Nalco Company

Factors Driving the Refinery Process Additives Market

The refinery process additives market is influenced by several key driving factors. These factors play a significant role in shaping the growth and demand for refinery process additives. Here are some of the main driving factors:

1. Stringent Government Regulations: Governments around the world have imposed strict regulations and standards on fuel quality and emissions. Refineries need to comply with these regulations, which require the use of refinery process additives to achieve the desired fuel specifications. The increasing focus on environmental sustainability and reducing harmful emissions is driving the demand for additives that can improve fuel performance and meet regulatory requirements.

2. Growing Demand for High-Quality Fuels: As the automotive industry evolves and consumer expectations rise, there is a growing demand for high-quality fuels. Refinery process additives play a crucial role in improving the performance and quality of fuels, such as gasoline and diesel. These additives help enhance fuel efficiency, reduce engine deposits, and minimize emissions. The need to meet consumer demands for cleaner, more efficient fuels is driving the market for refinery process additives.

3. Advancements in Refining Technologies: Technological advancements in refining processes have increased the complexity and efficiency of refining operations. New refining techniques, such as fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing, require the use of specialized additives to optimize performance and yield. The adoption of advanced refining technologies is driving the demand for refinery process additives that can enhance process efficiency and product quality.

4. Increasing Refinery Capacities: The global demand for refined petroleum products is continuously rising, leading to an expansion of refinery capacities worldwide. With larger-scale refining operations, there is a greater need for refinery process additives to optimize production, minimize operational issues, and improve overall refinery performance. The expansion of refinery capacities is fueling the growth of the refinery process additives market.

5. Focus on Cost Efficiency and Profitability: Refineries are under constant pressure to improve cost efficiency and profitability. By utilizing refinery process additives, refineries can enhance the efficiency of various refining processes, reduce energy consumption, and maximize product yields. The cost-saving potential of these additives is driving their adoption in the refining industry.

Overall, the refinery process additives market is driven by stringent regulations, the demand for high-quality fuels, technological advancements, increasing refinery capacities, and the pursuit of cost efficiency and profitability. These driving factors are expected to continue shaping the growth and development of the refinery process additives market in the foreseeable future.

Global Refinery Process Additives Market: Segmentation

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Product Quality Improvement Additives

• Environmental Protection Additives

• Extend Operating Cycle & Reduce Energy Consumption Additives

• Raw Oil Quality & Catalytic Activity Improvement Additives

• Product Distribution Improvement Additives

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Crude Oil Processing

• Fluid Catalytic Cracking

• Hydroprocessing

• Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

