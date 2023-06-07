Navigator Holdings Ltd. CEO, Mads Peter Zacho, Discusses Business – Capital Allocation Strategy & LPG Sector Outlook

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the occasion of the recently announced financial and operational results of Q1 2023, Mr. Mads Peter Zacho, Chief Executive Officer of Navigator Holdings Ltd., (NYSE: NVGS), participated in Capital Link’s Trending News Podcast Series, hosted by Mr. Nicolas Bornozis, President of Capital Link. In this Podcast Series, company management discusses and comments on recent news and announcements.



During the interview, Mr. Zacho discussed Navigator Holdings business, chartering, and capital allocation strategies, as well as the current market conditions and the LPG, ammonia, and ethylene markets outlook.

Interview Highlights: (indicating the time each topic is addressed in the interview)

Q1 2023 financial highlights & market conditions in Q1 2023 @ 2:26

Q2 2023 market conditions @ 4:58

Fleet composition – differences in vessel sizes and trade routes @ 5:33

Fleet renewal strategy @ 9:08

Great Bay Gas joint venture and its opportunities @ 12:10

Enterprise Products Partners joint venture for the ethylene export terminal at Morgan’s Point – Complimentary and synergy between the terminal and maritime business @ 13:38

Expanding the ethylene export terminal at Morgan’s Point @ 17:14

Fleet employment strategy – different strategies for different cargoes @ 19:36

Navigator’s strong liquidity and low debt leverage @ 22:28

Capital allocation – share buybacks & dividend policy @ 24:10

LPG market outlook –demand drivers @ 26:37

Ammonia and Ethylene Outlook @ 29:50

The order book, the impact of supply and demand balance, and the impact on the fleet from environmental regulations @ 32:36

Closing remarks @ 35:09

The full interview can be accessed on the Capital Link TV page linked below:

https://capitallinkshipping.com/capital-link-tv/

ABOUT NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet now consists of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 25 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

Visit the company website at www.navigatorgas.com

