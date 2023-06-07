Structure Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations of its Oral GLP-1 Receptor Agonist GSBR-1290 at the American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and SHANGHAI, China, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and pulmonary diseases, today announced that clinical and preclinical data from its oral GLP-1 receptor agonist GSBR-1290 program will be presented at the upcoming American Diabetes Association (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions taking place June 23-26, 2023, in San Diego, CA.



“The internal discovery of GSBR-1290 speaks to our expertise and long-term commitment to leveraging our structure-based drug discovery platform to design innovative small molecule therapies against the incretin and gut hormone family of G-protein coupled receptors,” said Xichen Lin, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Structure Therapeutics. “Advancing GSBR-1290 into a first-in-human Phase 1 study marked a significant milestone for Structure Therapeutics. This molecule demonstrated encouraging safety and tolerability and we are looking forward to further studying its efficacy and safety profile in type 2 diabetes and obesity patients in the recently initiated Phase 2a study.”

Clinical and pre-clinical presentations include:

Poster presentation (#754): A First-in-Human Single Ascending Dose Study of GSBR-1290, a Novel Small Molecule GLP-1 Receptor Agonist, in Healthy Volunteers

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT Session: Clinical Therapeutics—Incretin-Based Therapies



Poster presentation (#760): Discovery of GSBR-1290, a highly potent, orally available, novel small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT Session: Clinical Therapeutics—Incretin-Based Therapies



A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the “Pipeline” section of the Structure Therapeutics website after the conclusion of the presentations and will be archived on the Structure Therapeutics website.

About GSBR-1290

GSBR-1290 is an orally-available, small molecule agonist of the GLP-1 receptor, a validated drug target for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2DM) and obesity. The Company completed its Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) study in September 2022. GSBR-1290 was generally well tolerated and demonstrated dose-dependent pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) activity in 48 healthy volunteers. The Company has completed dosing of its Phase 1b multiple ascending dose (MAD) study focused on safety, PK and tolerability in 24 healthy volunteers, and has initiated a Phase 2a study in T2DM and obesity. Topline data from the Phase 1b MAD study and the Phase 2a study are expected to be announced in the latter half of the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral treatments for chronic metabolic and pulmonary conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the company has established a scientifically-driven, GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring two wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage small molecule compounds designed to surpass the limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more patients around the world. For additional information, please visit www.structuretx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company’s future plans and prospects, any expectations regarding the safety or efficacy of GSBR-1290 and other candidates under development, the ability of GSBR-1290 to treat type 2 diabetes, obesity or related indications, plans with respect to regulatory submissions, the planned timing of the Company’s clinical trials, data results and continued development of GSBR-1290 and expectations regarding an oral development candidate targeting GLP-1R. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to the Company may identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that actual results, levels of activity, safety, performance or events and circumstances could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the Company’s forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to advance GSBR-1290, LTSE-2578, ANPA-0073 and its other therapeutic candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize the Company’s therapeutic candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the Company’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, supply chain issues, rising interest rates and future bank failures on the Company’s business, its ability to protect its intellectual property and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 11, 2023 and future reports the Company may file with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

