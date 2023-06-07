Terranet publishes detailed product video together with video from the investor day May 30, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Terranet publishes a product video that explains the technology behind BlincVision in detail, to create understanding for investors and to ease the process of acquiring potential partnerships. The company also publishes a CEO-interview with Mangold Insight and a video from the investor day that was held May 30, 2023.

Link to the product video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbTco72m7vU&ab_channel=Terranet

Link to the video from the investor day: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGHeeE_phvw

Link to the CEO-interview with Mangold Insight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bwQRSAuIvY

