Jeffs' Brands: SciSparc Nutraceuticals was Granted an Exclusive License for the Sales of CannAmide™ on the Amazon Marketplace in Canada

/EIN News/ -- Tel Aviv, Israel, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (the “Company” or “Jeffs' Brands”) (Nasdaq: JFBR), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, today announced that SciSparc Nutraceuticals Inc. ("SciSparc Nutraceuticals"), in which the Company owns a 49% equity interest, has entered into an exclusive license and distribution agreement to sell and market CannAmide™ on the Amazon.com marketplace in Canada (“License Agreement”). The exclusive license was granted by SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system.

CannAmide™ is an immediate unique palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) oral formulation for the reduction of chronic pain and inflammation. CannAmide™ is currently available in tablet form, with each dose containing a 400mg active pharmaceutical ingredient. It has been designated a product license issuance from the Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) from Health Canada, for sale as a supplement within the nutraceuticals market. PEA is a cannabinoid mimetic lipid molecule found throughout the body, including the central nervous system. Similar to cannabinoids, PEA has been shown to have neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-convulsant properties.

SciSparc Nutraceuticals’ business focusses on the sale of hemp seeds’ oil-based products on the Amazon.com marketplace, under the brand Wellution™. SciSparc Nutraceuticals plans on expanding its reach by marketing its brand's products in additional global markets and by broadening its products' offering.

Pursuant to the License Agreement, SciSparc Nutraceuticals will purchase CannAmide™ at a cost price plus 3% of gross revenues. The License Agreement is for a term of 12 months and may be terminated by either party with 30-days’ advance notice. The License Agreement also contains customary representations, warranties, covenants and indemnification provisions.

About Jeffs’ Brands Ltd

Jeffs' Brands Ltd is transforming the world of e-commerce by creating and acquiring products and turning them into market leaders, tapping into vast, unrealized growth potential. Through our stellar team’s insight into the FBA Amazon business model, we’re using both human capability and advanced technology to take products to the next level. For more information on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, visit https://jeffsbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon’s policies; our ability to sell our existing products and grow our brands and product offerings, including by acquiring new brands and expanding to FBM; our ability to meet our expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which we operate; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon’s policies and terms of use; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 10, 2023,and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.