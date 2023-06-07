Submit Release
Global Geo-Location Technologies Market Size & Analysis

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Geo-Location Technologies Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The geo-location technologies market is driven by several key factors that contribute to its growth and adoption. The increasing use of smartphones and mobile devices has created a massive demand for location-based services. Consumers rely on geo-location technologies for navigation, mapping, location-based advertising, and social media check-ins, which is rapidly driving the market's growth.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Geo-Location Technologies Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the technology type outlook, the GPS segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • As per the solution type outlook, the software segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • The North America region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • The key players operating in the market are Digital Matter, Favendo GmbH, Semtech Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hoopo Systems Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Kerlink SA, Nestwave SAS, Sigfox S.A. (Citymesh), and Tracktio among others.

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/geo-location-technologies-market-4000

Solution Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Geolocation Area Size (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Outdoor
  • Indoor

Industry Verticals (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Logistics & Transportation
  • Healthcare
  • Power Utilities
  • Oil & Gas
  • Agriculture
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Other Verticals

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • GPS
  • Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth
  • UWB
  • LPWAN
  • Other Technologies

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

