The key players operating in the market are Digital Matter, Favendo GmbH, Semtech Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hoopo Systems Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Kerlink SA, Nestwave SAS, Sigfox S.A. (Citymesh), and Tracktio among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Geo-Location Technologies Market Size & Analysis

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Geo-Location Technologies Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The geo-location technologies market is driven by several key factors that contribute to its growth and adoption. The increasing use of smartphones and mobile devices has created a massive demand for location-based services. Consumers rely on geo-location technologies for navigation, mapping, location-based advertising, and social media check-ins, which is rapidly driving the market's growth.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Geo-Location Technologies Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the technology type outlook, the GPS segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the solution type outlook, the software segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

The North America region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

The key players operating in the market are Digital Matter, Favendo GmbH, Semtech Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hoopo Systems Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Kerlink SA, Nestwave SAS, Sigfox S.A. (Citymesh), and Tracktio among others.





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/geo-location-technologies-market-4000

Solution Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hardware

Software

Services





Geolocation Area Size (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Outdoor

Indoor

Industry Verticals (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Logistics & Transportation

Healthcare

Power Utilities

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Consumer Electronics

Other Verticals





Technology Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

GPS

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

UWB

LPWAN

Other Technologies

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com





Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/ Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com