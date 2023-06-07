Immutep to Participate at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep, will be presenting at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference being held on June 7-9, 2023 in New York City, NY.   

Event: Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, 8 June 2023         
Time: 10:00am – 10:25am (ET)

A live webcast of Mr. Voigt’s presentation will be available here and after the conference under the Events page within the Investors & Media section of Immutep’s website.

About Immutep
Immutep is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

Australian Investors/Media:
Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Media:
Chris Basta, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+1 (631) 318 4000; chris.basta@immutep.com

 


