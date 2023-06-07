Mobiquity Technologies Launches ElecAlytics, an AI-Powered Analytics Suite Added to Its ElecTech Platform for Political Campaigns

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions, announces the launch of ElecAlytics, a suite of analytics products that use artificial intelligence (AI) to help political campaigns make more informed decisions utilizing the ElecTech Platform.



ElecTech's advanced capabilities extend beyond data gathering and analytics. Its core is a robust AI mechanism capable of delving into the data's depth, teasing out trends, and understanding intricate patterns that may elude conventional analytics tools. By providing this deep insight, Mobiquity empowers political advertisers to strategize more efficiently, target more accurately, and reach desired campaign outcomes more reliably.

A key to ElecTech's power is the innovative ElecAlytics suite. This AI-enhanced product uses advanced machine learning algorithms to process a variety of data points, from districting data and voter registration to demographic details. Importantly, ElecAlytics operates client-side, ensuring data privacy compliance while enabling a deep, localized view of the electoral landscape.

Mobiquity Technologies CEO Dean Julia said, “Our AI-powered engine collects and interprets vast amounts of data, providing a granular view of voter engagement. By using AI to understand voter behavior and target messages effectively, campaigns can increase their chances of success and we believe ElecTech can help political campaigns win elections.”

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) is a next-gen, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising technology solutions. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its subsidiaries. Mobiquity Technologies’ current platforms; Advangelists (www.advangelists.com) and MobiExchange (www.mobiexchange.com) provide programmatic advertising technologies, data insights on consumer behavior, automated ad copy and omni-channel delivery options. For more information, please visit: www.mobiquitytechnologies.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

