Assembly Biosciences to Present Data at Upcoming International Herpesvirus Workshop and EASL International Liver Congress™ 2023

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a biotechnology company developing innovative antiviral therapeutics targeting serious viral diseases, today announced that the company will present data from its herpes simplex virus (HSV), hepatitis D virus (HDV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV) pipeline programs at upcoming medical congresses. Assembly Bio’s abstract for ABI-5366 has been accepted for oral and poster presentation at the International Herpesvirus Workshop, taking place in Missoula, Montana, July 15-19, 2023. Five abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the International Liver Congress™, the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) taking place in Vienna, Austria, June 21-24, 2023, including one poster presentation selected for inclusion in the Best of EASL Congress summary.

International Herpesvirus Workshop 2023

For the first time, Assembly Bio will present data highlighting the preclinical characterization of ABI-5366, a long-acting HSV helicase inhibitor targeting high-recurrence genital herpes and the company’s first development candidate for herpesviruses.

“We are excited to present these data describing ABI-5366’s compelling preclinical profile, including low nanomolar potency in vitro against both HSV-1 and HSV-2, the potential for long-acting oral administration and non-GLP safety data to date showing that the candidate has been well tolerated,” said William Delaney, PhD, chief scientific officer of Assembly Bio. “High-recurrence genital herpes remains an important unmet need that has not had a significant therapeutic advancement in decades. We continue to actively progress our IND-enabling studies, with initiation of GLP toxicity studies targeted for early Q3 2023, and we expect to enter the clinic in the first half of next year.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

ABI-5366:

Oral and Poster Presentation: Pre-clinical characterization of ABI-5366: a highly potent long-acting helicase-primase inhibitor for the treatment of high-recurrence genital herpes

Presenter: Heidi Contreras, PhD, Assembly Bio

Oral Session Date and Time: 4C – Immunity and Vaccines, July 19 at 11:00 AM MDT

Poster Session Date and Time: Not Yet Available

EASL International Liver Congress™ 2023

At EASL, Assembly Bio will present new preclinical data from its novel small molecule HBV and HDV oral entry inhibitors supporting advancement of the program towards a candidate nomination. The EASL presentations also include the first conference presentations of data from two clinical studies of the company’s highly potent, next-generation HBV core inhibitors, the Phase 1a study of ABI-4334, Assembly Bio’s most potent core inhibitor with the potential for a best-in-class profile, and the Phase 1b study of ABI-H3733 in patients with chronic HBV infection. The latter poster was selected for inclusion in the Best of EASL Congress summary and a Session Poster Tour.

“We are also looking forward to sharing the latest data from our HBV and HDV pipeline at EASL’s annual International Liver Congress,” continued Dr. Delaney. “These data highlight the promise of our small molecule HBV/HDV entry program, from which we anticipate nominating a development candidate this year, and reinforce the potential of next-generation core inhibitors in efforts to achieve HBV cure.”

Details of poster presentations are as follows:

Small-Molecule HBV/HDV Viral Entry Inhibitor:

Poster SAT-195: A novel class of orally-available small molecules potently inhibiting hepatitis B and D virus entry

Presenter: Marc P. Windisch, PhD, Assembly Bio

Session: Viral Hepatitis B and D: New therapies, unapproved therapies or strategies

Date and Time: June 24 at 9:00 AM CEST

Next-Generation Core Inhibitors:

Poster SAT-168: Safety, pharmacokinetics, and antiviral activity of the next-generation hepatitis B core inhibitor ABI-H3733 in patients with hepatitis B e antigen negative chronic hepatitis B infection: preliminary results from a randomized, blinded, Phase 1b study

Presenter: Edward J. Gane, MBCHB, MD, FRACP, MNZM, University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand

Session: Viral Hepatitis B and D: New therapies, unapproved therapies or strategies

Date and Time: June 24 at 9:00 AM CEST

Session Poster Tour: June 23 at 16:15 PM CEST, at the Viral Hepatitis track hub

Poster SAT-186: The safety and pharmacokinetics of ABI-4334, a novel next-generation HBV core inhibitor: interim results from a phase 1 study in healthy volunteers

Presenter: Edward J. Gane, MBCHB, MD, FRACP, MNZM, University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand

Session: Viral Hepatitis B and D: New therapies, unapproved therapies or strategies

Date and Time: June 24 at 9:00 AM CEST

Poster WED-114: Next generation core inhibitors ABI-H3733 and ABI-4334 have significantly improved potency and target coverage for both antiviral and cccDNA formation activities compared to first-generation core inhibitors

Presenter: Kathryn M. Kitrinos, PhD, Assembly Bio

Session: Viral Hepatitis B and D: Clinical aspects

Date and Time: June 21 at 9:00 AM CEST

Vebicorvir:

Poster SAT-174: Vebicorvir, entecavir, and pegylated interferon in patients with hepatitis B e antigen positive chronic hepatitis B virus infection: findings from a phase 2, randomized open-label study in China

Presenter: Grace Wang, MD, Assembly Bio

Session: Viral Hepatitis B and D: New therapies, unapproved therapies or strategies

Date and Time: June 24 at 9:00 AM CEST

