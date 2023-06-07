Heroes on the Water Proudly Announces Partnership with Alta Equipment Company

/EIN News/ -- Allen, Texas, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heroes on the Water is proud to announce a partnership with Alta Equipment Company in the state of Florida. The partnership will provide opportunities for Heroes on the Water to expand their kayak fishing programs while giving Alta Equipment employees a chance to volunteer and positively impact their community.

“Our partnership with Alta Equipment is important in many aspects, including the ability to include the local community in supporting our veterans, first responders and their families,” said Neil Mullaney, Heroes on the Water Executive Director. “Our goal is to provide the healing power of the outdoors and remove barriers so that our heroes can easily enjoy kayak fishing in a relaxing environment.”

Heroes on the Water has 50 volunteer-led chapters across the United States, seven of those in the state of Florida. The chapters hold regularly scheduled kayak fishing events at no-cost to veterans, first responders and their families.

Kayak fishing and outdoor recreational therapy is proven to alleviate stress and anxiety, improve relationships and increase confidence. In their 15-year history, Heroes on the Water has served over 59,000 veterans and first responders and more than 15,000 family members.

“Alta Equipment Company is proud to partner with Heroes on the Water in hopes of further educating our industry to the opportunities in giving back to Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, first responders and their families,” said Scott Sebastian, Director of Marketing and Business Development, Alta Equipment Company. “Alta prides itself to invest in the best by creating a one team culture throughout all our businesses in North America. By partnering with Heroes on the Water, we are excited to help create experiences all across Florida for those who provide such impactful wellness and community to the heroes and their families.”

“Through committed partners like Alta Equipment, we are able to provide kayak fishing as a therapeutic program to more of our heroes,” said Mullaney. “We are grateful for the support we receive from the Alta Equipment team.”

Founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides recreational wellness experiences to veterans, first responders and their families. Our primary modality is kayak fishing which has proven cognitive and emotional benefits. These programs incorporate structured activities in a pressure-free environment creating opportunities for community building and personal healing. Our participants receive much needed camaraderie and support.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving and environmental processing equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 38 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 70 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Nevada, Ontario, and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altg.com.

Laura Lindsey Heroes On The Water 214-295-4541 laura.lindsey@heroesonthewater.org