LiVDerm Set To Launch Its Brand-New Online MOPD Foundations of Pediatric Dermatology Certificate Course

The founder and creators of LiVDerm’s annual Masters of Pediatric Dermatology (MOPD) Symposium are returning with a brand-new, self-paced, and online course designed to deliver in-depth pediatric dermatology knowledge to health care professionals everywhere.

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawrence A. Schachner, MD, referred to as the founding father of MOPD, LiVDerm’s dedicated pediatric dermatology event for over 30 years, returns alongside other leading industry experts for this comprehensive and fully online foundations-building course.

The course, which will be available to all health care providers interested in learning more about the fundamentals of pediatric and adolescent dermatology, includes the pathophysiology of these common skin conditions, the current and emerging clinical data surrounding them, and much more.

This innovative course consists of six in-depth modules that look at the most common pediatric skin conditions clinicians come face-to-face with on a daily basis. Modules will cover the identification, diagnosis, treatment, and management of these conditions and arm clinicians with the knowledge to provide the best possible care to their young patients. Moreover, this specialist knowledge will allow pediatric care providers the ability to treat many of these young patients within their own practice and assist in the referral process. The program modules include:

1 - Fundamentals of Acne and Major Pigmentary Issues

2 - Fundamentals of Atopic Dermatitis

3 - Fundamentals of Common Skin Conditions - Part I (including psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, pityriasis rosea, hives, drug reactions, etc.)

4 - Fundamentals of Common Skin Conditions - Part II (including sun protection, diaper dermatitis, infantile hemangioma, etc.)

5 - Fundamentals of Hair Disorders and Scalp Conditions

6 - Fundamentals of Common Dermatologic Infections (including impetigo, tinea, scabies, head lice, warts, molluscum, etc.)

What makes this course even more appealing to busy health care professionals is the fact that it is fully online and self-paced. This means participants can complete their learning as and when it is convenient for them.

The course will be delivered through a variety of learning methods, all designed to provide the most comprehensive training while also allowing for a practical and convenient experience. It includes a number of expert-led presentations alongside interactive case studies with the added benefit of exclusive “Ask the Professor” sessions which allow participants to pose questions and submit cases to the experts for advice and guidance.

Additionally, each module allows participants the opportunity to test their knowledge through the use of downloadable resources. Furthermore, everyone who takes the course will also be provided with an invaluable “When to Refer Clinician Guide” to help them in the referral process wherever this becomes necessary.

“As a pediatric dermatologist, I have worked with pediatricians in the field for the entirety of my career and there has never been a more necessary or comprehensive course for pediatricians, dermatologists, nurse practitioners, PAs, and any other pediatric health care provider who wants the most up-to-date pediatric and adolescent education.” - Dr. Schachner

Launching July 15th, 2023, learners may currently purchase the Foundations of Pediatric Dermatology Certificate Course at a discounted presale rate. The completion of the course provides for six CME/CE credits and each learner will receive a Certificate of Completion once finished.

This brand-new course forms part of LiVDerm’s continued dedication to providing the most up-to-the-minute and comprehensive dermatology training to health care professionals wherever it is needed.

