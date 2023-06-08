ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO MORSE, LEWIS, AND ENDEAVOUR PUBLISHED ON BARNES & NOBLE TO COINCIDE WITH PBS TV AIRING SCHEDULE
Endeavour Season 9 will premiere on June 18, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on most PBS stations. If you’re a Morse fan this is essential viewing and reading!”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new special US edition of John Mair’s best-selling UK guide to our favourite TV detective has been published on 6th June by UK based Bite-Sized Books, timed to celebrate the airing of Endeavour programmes on PBS.
The new book, Morse, Lewis, Endeavour, and Oxford: The Essential Guide to Morse’s Oxford, is co-authored by Heidi Boon Rickard, Oxford’s leading official Morse Tour guide with supporting editing by Professor Richard Lance Keeble.
John Mair explains: “Morse is Oxford and Oxford is Morse. It has been since Morse burst on to British TV screens in 1987. There have now been 102 episodes of the murder mysteries of Morse, Lewis, and Endeavour. It ended in the UK in March 2023 with the last Endeavour. If you’re a Morse fan this is essential reading!”
Further episodes will be aired in the US on PBS: Endeavour Season 9 will premiere on June 18, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on most PBS stations and air on a weekly release schedule on both linear and streaming, with all three episodes arriving on PBS Passport after the finale.
PBS publicity gives details: The opener, ‘Prelude’, sees the sleuths looking into a mysterious death at a reception for a prestigious orchestra, while the subsequent demise of a musician in the orchestra complicates matters, and the murder of an old face from Thursday’s past rings alarm bells. Episode Two, ‘Uniform’, features the murder of a cast member on a TV cop drama starring a popular actor, baffles the sleuths, while an elite undergraduate club causes mayhem. And the final episode, ‘Exeunt’, focuses on a series of deaths that are announced in the newspaper before they have occurred, a biker is killed, and storm clouds gather as the past continues to rear its ugly head.”
This comprehensive guide, Morse, Lewis, Endeavour, and Oxford: The Essential Guide to Morse’s Oxford, gives you a tour of all the relevant locations but also a trip round his creator Colin Dexter’s mind, an appraisal of Morse as literature and Morse as a detective by the former Chief Constable of his force. It is replete with width, depth, and useful information.
About the authors
This is John Mair’s 55th book in the last decade. He invented with Richard Lance Keeble the ‘hackademic’ genre which mixes the work of journalists and academics. His edited books have ranged in subject from the future of the BBC (grim) to the Covid pandemic (grim) to the future of Guyana as a nascent oil state (bright). He is a former TV producer and has lived in or around Oxford for thirty years. He is an avid watcher of the Morse TV franchise.
Richard Lance Keeble is Professor of Journalism at the University of Lincoln and Honorary Professor at Liverpool Hope University. He has written and edited 48 books on a wide range of media-related topics. He is also emeritus editor of Ethical Space: The International Journal of Communication Ethics and joint editor of George Orwell Studies. In 2011, he gained a National Teaching Fellowship and in 2014 he was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Association for Journalism Education.
Heidi Boon Rickard is a qualified green badge guide, a member of the Institute of Tourist Guiding and the Oxford Guild of Tour Guides. She re-trained as an Oxford guide in 2012. She founded Walking Tours of Oxford (www.walkingtoursofoxford.com) in 2013 and it has been the tour company of choice for thousands of visitors to the city. She has won numerous awards for tour guiding while WTO is the highest-rated tour company in Oxford.
About Bite-Sized Books
Bite-Sized Books, now in its 9th year, has built a strong reputation for publishing books that fit our modern reading habits and lifestyles. Bite-Sized Books, whilst smaller than its big industry rivals, has an enviable roster of authors and contributors. They include US authors such as Jan Loeber and William Ophuls. In the UK they include politicians such as Vince Cable, Sir John Redwood, and Lord Heseltine, and high-profile media leaders, broadcasters, and journalists such as Mark Thompson, Clive Myrie, John Mair, and David Elstein.
