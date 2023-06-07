CGS Selected as Learning and Training Industry’s Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS , a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning, customer experience and business process outsourcing services, today announced that it has been selected as one of the Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies presented by Training Industry , the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders. Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning, and their 2023 Top Custom Content Development list is based on a thorough analysis of the capabilities, experience and expertise of IT training providers.

“We are extremely pleased to be recognized by Training Industry for the creation of our custom immersive onboarding and training programs developed hand-in-hand with our customers from initial design to the finished product,” said Doug Stephen, president of the enterprise learning division of CGS. “We are focused on utilizing the latest technologies, including mixed reality and machine learning, to build engaging and comprehensive solutions to meet all of their remote learning and training requirements.”

Selection to the 2023 Training Industry Top Custom Content Development Companies lists was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of content developed and services offered.

Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the learning services training market.

Business performance and growth.



“This year’s selections for our Top Custom Content Development Companies list offer quality customized training across a wide range of subject areas, topics and industries, as well as a range of custom services and processes,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “These organizations offer high-quality instructional and curriculum designs to increase learner engagement while at the same time bringing in tools, features and processes to help solve the needs of their clients.”

For 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

