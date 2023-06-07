Amolyt Pharma to Host Hybrid Key Opinion Leader Event on Eneboparatide, a PTHR1 Agonist Entering Phase 3 for the Treatment of Hypoparathyroidism, in Chicago on June 16, 2023

/EIN News/ -- LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced that it will host an in-person key opinion leader (KOL) event on eneboparatide, the company’s investigational lead product candidate for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM CT (9:30 AM ET) at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk in Chicago, IL. The event will also be webcasted for those who are unable to attend in person.



The event will feature Aliya Khan, M.D., FRCPC, FACP, FACE, FASBMR (McMaster University Medical Centre), who will discuss the unmet medical needs for patients living with hypoparathyroidism and present the full results of the Phase 2a trial of eneboparatide, a parathyroid hormone receptor 1 (PTHR1) agonist with a novel mechanism of action.

Patty Keating, patient and Chairwoman of the HypoPARAthyroidism Association, will share her personal experience living with the disease and challenges with the current standard of care.

Mark Sumeray, M.D., chief medical officer of Amolyt Pharma, will provide an update on the Calypso study, a Phase 3 clinical trial of eneboparatide for the treatment of patients with hypoparathyroidism.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

About Hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism is defined by a deficiency of parathyroid hormone (PTH) that results in decreased calcium and elevated phosphorus levels in the blood. Approximately 80% of the estimated 80,000 people in the U.S. and 110,000 in the European Union with hypoparathyroidism are women. Despite available treatments, patients experience persistent, life-altering symptoms and often develop complications and comorbidities that diminish quality of life and create segments of the patient population with specific clinical needs. Clinical manifestations of hypoparathyroidism impact many tissues and organ systems, in particular, the kidneys and bone.

17% of patients with hypoparathyroidism have osteopenia or osteoporosis and 53% are peri- or postmenopausal women with an increased risk of developing osteoporosis. Approximately 26% of patients with hypoparathyroidism have chronic kidney disease or failure, highlighting the importance of reducing urinary calcium excretion as a key treatment goal.

About Eneboparatide

Eneboparatide is an investigational therapeutic peptide designed to target a specific conformation of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor to produce sustained and stable levels of calcium in the blood and thereby manage the symptoms of hypoparathyroidism, and to limit urine calcium excretion by restoring calcium reabsorption by the kidney, with the goal of consequently preventing chronic kidney disease. In addition to its unique receptor profile, eneboparatide is also designed to have a short half-life to potentially preserve bone integrity, an important potential benefit, since the majority of patients are peri- and postmenopausal women with an increased risk of developing osteoporosis.

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team’s established expertise to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its development portfolio includes eneboparatide (AZP-3601), a long-acting PTH1 receptor agonist as a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, and AZP-3813, a peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit https://amolytpharma.com/ or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries:

Jordyn Temperato

LifeSci Communications

jtemperato@lifescicomms.com

Investors Inquiries:

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

+1.617.430.7577