Ring Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Bioprocess and Biomanufacturing Veteran Konstantin Konstantinov, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer

Dr. Konstantinov also joins Flagship Pioneering as Operating Partner

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Therapeutics, a life sciences company founded by Flagship Pioneering to revolutionize gene therapy with its commensal virome platform, today announced the appointment of Konstantin Konstantinov, Ph.D., as its Chief Technology Officer to lead the research and development teams and optimize the process and strategy to support clinical advancement of its Anellogy platform. Dr. Konstantinov also joins Flagship Pioneering as an Operating Partner.



"We are delighted to welcome Konstantin as the newest addition to our growing executive leadership team,” said Tuyen Ong, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Ring Therapeutics and CEO-Partner at Flagship Pioneering. “He is a true trailblazer, and his wealth of industry knowledge and experience in the bioprocessing and biomanufacturing of numerous products will prove invaluable to Ring as we build out a pipeline of our novel AnelloVector therapeutics. Coupled with the recent appointments of CMO, Christopher Wright, and CFO, Christopher McNulty, earlier this year, Konstantin’s appointment as CTO will be pivotal to our transition to a clinical-stage company. I look forward to working with this talented executive team to revolutionize programmable genetic medicine.”

“Not only does Konstantin bring deep technical and leadership expertise to Ring, but he also brings to Flagship a wealth of experience in the development and commercialization of multiple and diverse biopharmaceutical products and modalities,” said Avak Kahvejian, Ph.D., Board Chair of Ring Therapeutics and Flagship Pioneering General Partner. “We are thrilled to have Konstantin on board, as he will no doubt make significant contributions to Ring as well as other Flagship-founded companies.”

Konstantin Konstantinov, Ph.D., added, “The Anellogy platform is composed of a powerful series of technologies that are seamlessly integrated to produce therapeutics that are driven by the fundamental knowledge of anellovirus biology. I am thrilled for the opportunity to join the Ring team at this pivotal time and use my over 30 years of experience in strategic technology advancement to help translate this vast knowledge into the first truly new viral vector for genetic medicines in decades.”

Dr. Konstantinov joins Ring from Codiak BioSciences where he served as the Executive Vice President of Manufacturing & Process Sciences and Chief Technology Officer. Prior to Codiak, he was the Vice President of Late-Stage Process Development responsible for bioprocess and technology development at Genzyme/Sanofi’s Boston Hub. Preceding Genzyme/Sanofi, Dr. Konstantinov held several positions of increasing responsibility at Bayer, concluding in the Head of Process Sciences. Over his extensive career, he has worked on the development and commercialization of various products and most recently pioneered the development of an end-to-end integrated continuous biomanufacturing platform and its application to traditional and new therapeutic modalities. He graduated with a bachelor’s in automation & control of continuous manufacturing and an M.S. in applied mathematics from Technical University of Sofia. Konstantin also received a Ph.D. in biochemical engineering from Osaka University in Japan.

Notably, Dr. Konstantinov has published more than 60 peer reviewed papers and has over 15 patents and patent applications.

About Ring Therapeutics

Ring Therapeutics is revolutionizing the gene therapy and nucleic acid medicine space by harnessing the most abundant and diverse member of the human commensal virome, anelloviruses. The company developed the Anellogy™ platform which focuses on anelloviruses to potentially treat a broad range of diseases. Through harnessing the unique properties of these commensal viruses, the Anellogy™ platform generates diverse vectors that exhibit both tissue-specific tropism and the potential to be redosed. Partnered with Flagship Pioneering, Ring Therapeutics aims to develop and further expand its portfolio through leveraging its platform to unlock the full potential of gene therapy and nucleic acid medicines, enabling a variety of mechanisms that successfully deliver therapeutic cargo to unreachable organs and tissues. To learn more, visit https://www.ringtx.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @Ring_tx.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has, through its Flagship Labs unit, applied its unique hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $100 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $3.3 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $20 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises 43 transformative companies, including Denali Therapeutics, Evelo Biosciences, Foghorn Therapeutics, Indigo Ag, Moderna, Omega Therapeutics, Sana Biotechnology, and Seres Therapeutics.

