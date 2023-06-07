Biognosys Unveils Innovative Workflow for Deep and Reproducible Plasma Proteomics, Enabling Breakthroughs in Molecular Diagnostics and Drug Development

The novel, end-to-end automated workflow introduces a new method of choice for single-shot mass spectrometry plasma analysis without fractionation

The bead-based plasma depletion technology significantly enables robust, reproducible, and high-throughput quantification of nearly 4,000 proteins in human plasma

HOUSTON, June 07, 2023 -- Biognosys, a leading innovator and provider of proteomics solutions, today at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Annual Conference is announcing the launch of an advanced plasma proteomics offering that facilitates deep, unbiased analysis of plasma proteins on a large scale.

The novel workflow, presented today at 09:50 CDT as an oral talk in the ASMS “Industry: Trace Analysis, Quality Control, and Automation” session, incorporates end-to-end automated sample preparation, from the initial biological sample input to the generation of mass spectrometry-ready peptides. By implementing fully automated sample processing relying on bead-based parallel depletion methodology, Biognosys has achieved a remarkable 35% reduction in processing time and an 85% decrease in hands-on time. Furthermore, the utilization of a bead-based plasma depletion workflow has led to a significant 22% increase in protein identifications, enabling robust and reproducible quantification of nearly 4,000 proteins in human plasma samples.

"Protein depletion is the method of choice for plasma analysis with single-shot mass spectrometry, as it preserves protein quantities and achieves the highest level of depth without requiring further fractionation," stated Lukas Reiter, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at Biognosys. "However, traditional depletion methods are time-consuming due to sequential sample preparation. With our novel bead-based parallelized depletion technology, we eliminate this bottleneck while enhancing reproducibility. This breakthrough allows us to deliver the deepest unbiased discovery method with exceptional throughput."

“Blood plasma offers a unique window into the human body,” added Kristina Beeler, Ph.D., Chief Product Development and Marketing Officer at Biognosys. "By deploying an unbiased approach that delves deeper into the proteome, we uncover additional proteins and their functional variants. This increased depth augments our chances of discovering biomarkers that directly reflect relevant biological mechanisms rather than serving as mere surrogate markers."

Designed to offer researchers an automated, cost-efficient, and reproducible solution for plasma proteomics, this novel workflow empowers scientists to process samples more efficiently and obtain reliable results at scale. Biognosys is making this advanced workflow available to their global customer base, comprising over 800 biopharma and academic customers, through their proprietary TrueDiscovery™ platform.

About Biognosys

At Biognosys, we believe that deep proteome insights hold the key to breakthrough discoveries that transform science for better lives. With our versatile portfolio of next-generation proteomics solutions, including the TrueDiscovery™, TrueTarget™, and TrueSignature™ research service platforms, our flagship software Spectronaut®, and the PQ500™ kit, we make the proteome actionable to empower research, drug development, and clinical decision-making. Our solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Our unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through our strategic partnership with Bruker (Nasdaq: BRKR), we make proteomics globally accessible. For more information, visit biognosys.com .

About TrueDiscovery™

The Biognosys TrueDiscovery platform offers integrated proteomics solutions across the entire drug development pipeline, from disease biology profiling to mechanisms of action studies and novel biomarker discovery.

TrueDiscovery is powered by Hyper Reaction Monitoring (HRM) mass spectrometry, an advanced Data Independent Acquisition (DIA)-based protein quantification technology co-invented and patented by Biognosys.

TrueDiscovery is the only platform that searches the complete proteome to quantify thousands of the most relevant proteins, including an unlimited number of proteoforms. The platform enables the deepest unbiased profiling of tissue and biofluids proteomes with unbeatable specificity on a large scale. The generated data are highly reproducible and easily transferrable to clinical assays. Studies can be performed in a GLP certified and GCP compliant environment. For more information, visit truediscovery.bio .

