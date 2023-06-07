Việt Nam expects further partnership with UNDP in green recovery: Ambassador

VIETNAM, June 7 - NEW YORK — Việt Nam has called on further partnership with UNDP to strengthen and broaden its new development phase for green, inclusive economic recovery and just equitable energy transition, according to Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN).

He made the statement at the Interactive Dialogue with the Executive Board of the UNDP themed “Development Pathways out of crises: Turning national aspirations into tangible results” held on Tuesday in New York (local time).

The diplomat highlighted that the Vietnamese Government and UNDP share a thorough understanding of the central importance of government ownership, and of public sector administrative and technical capacity as well as the criticality of learning from policy and programmatic experiments, and sharing lessons learned.

Noting the dual challenges of post-pandemic recovery and climate change adaptation, Ambassador Giang said responding to COVID-19 and adapting to climate change and achieving a just energy transition, with a view to recover and sustain economic development are critical and simultaneous tasks.

“In this context, the Vietnamese Government implemented a number of policies and strategies under the principle of leaving no one behind.

“It made a strong commitment that the people’s health and the environment should in no way be sacrificed for purely economic growth,” he said.

The diplomat noted that Việt Nam is a middle-income country with resources becoming more limited as the country no longer has access to concessional finance.

He said Việt Nam fully recognises the important role of UNDP to support an inclusive, comprehensive and sustainable development for the country, as well as for many other member states.

“Our partnership will be strengthened and broadened in our new development phase for green, inclusive economic recovery and just equitable energy transition,” he said.

Importance of national resilience

Noting that the world is facing a number of threats to its development strategies, Giang emphasised the importance of national resilience and government ownership.

“Government has the primary responsibility to protect and improve the livelihoods and the environment of its people,” he said.

“There is no development without peace and stability,” the Ambassador said.

It is important to maintain political stability, ensure macroeconomic stabilisation and social security and protection for all, he said.

The ambassador also noted the importance of strengthening national internal power and encouraging the participation of all sectors in the societies, in tandem with mobilising external resources, through intensifying international partnership, foreign investment and free trade agreements.

He said governments should avoid spreading resources too thinly, by identifying and focusing on priority areas.

Giang emphasised that partnership for development is “indispensable”.

“For any partnership to produce tangible results, it should be based on mutual confidence, mutual respect and shared understanding,” said Giang. — VNS