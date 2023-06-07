Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market is predicted to grow up to USD 2.0 billion by 2031, GIS Report

The global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 2.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Medical radiation detectors are a type of medical equipment that detects the presence of radiation. When a person is exposed to radiation for a considerable length of time, an individual is more prone to develop a number of deadly diseases. This raises the requirement for technology capable of detecting the amount of radiation accumulating in the body. Some of the key detectors for detecting radioactive materials and ionizing radiation include the handheld survey meter (HSM), personal radiation detector (PRD), radiation portal monitor (RPM), and radiation isotope identification device (RIID). As technology advances, various radiation-detecting devices may become available for use at home. Dosimeters are medical radiation detectors that can detect Gamma rays, the most dangerous external radioactive threat.

Market Trends and Drivers

Increasing use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment will boost the industry progression. During the past decade, nuclear medicine practices have undergone a tremendous transformation owing to advances in radiopharmacy, instrumentation, and IT. The increasing usage of nuclear medicine in diagnosing and treating various diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders has boosted the demand for radiation detection, monitoring, and safety devices. According to NHS England, 42.7 million imaging tests were registered in England in March 2018, compared to 42.1 million in 2017, an increase of 1.4%. such aforementioned factors will positively influence the market growth.

Segmentation

By Product

Personal Dosimeters

Area Process Dosimeters

Surface Contamination Monitors

Others

By Detection Type

Gas-Filled Detectors

Scintilators

Solid-State

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Fortive (US)

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Ludlum Measurements, Inc. (US)

IBA Worldwide (Belgium)

AliMed, Inc. (US)

Polimaster Ltd. (Republic of Belarus)

AmRay Group (Ireland)

Infab, LLC (US)

Burlington Medical (US)

Bertin Instruments (France)

