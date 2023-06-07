Salivary Gland Infection Therapeutics Market Worth US$ 4.17 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports' study of the global market for therapeutics to treat salivary gland infections was completed in 2022 and was valued at US$ 2.62 billion. By 2031, the market is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR in terms of value, reaching US$ 4.17 billion.

Analysis of the global market for salivary gland infection therapeutics indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly.

The salivary gland infection therapeutics market refers to the pharmaceutical sector focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic interventions for the treatment of infections affecting the salivary glands. Salivary gland infections, also known as sialadenitis, occur when bacteria or viruses invade and cause inflammation in the salivary glands, leading to symptoms such as pain, swelling, and difficulty in salivary flow.

Salivary Gland Infection Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 2.62 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 4.17 billion CAGR 5.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Site of Infection, Drug Class, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The salivary gland infection therapeutics market is driven by the prevalence of salivary gland infections and the need for effective treatment options. The development of novel antibiotics, alternative treatment modalities, and precision medicine approaches can significantly impact the market dynamics. Ongoing research and development studies in this field are focused on identifying new therapeutic targets and personalized treatment strategies. Additionally, raising awareness about oral health and preventive measures may play a role in reducing the incidence and severity of salivary gland infections.

Salivary gland infections are relatively common, and their incidence varies depending on factors such as age, underlying health conditions, and oral hygiene practices. The prevalence of salivary gland infections drives the demand for effective therapeutic interventions. The emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria poses a challenge in the treatment of salivary gland infections. The market revenue is expanded due to the need for novel antibiotics or alternative treatment options that can effectively combat resistant strains.

Additionally, precision medicine approaches, such as the identification of the causative pathogens and their antimicrobial susceptibility, can help tailor treatment strategies for salivary gland infections. Advancements in diagnostics and personalized medicine contribute to the market dynamics. Moreover, increasing awareness about oral hygiene practices and the importance of maintaining good oral health may contribute to the prevention and early management of salivary gland infections. This can potentially impact the market by reducing the incidence and severity of these infections.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for salivary gland infection therapeutics includes:

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

GSK Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the site of infection, the global salivary gland infection therapeutics market is segmented into parotid glands, submandibular glands, and sublingual glands.

Based on drug class, the global salivary gland infection therapeutics market is segmented into antibiotics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and others.

Bacterial infections are a common cause of salivary gland infections, and antibiotics are the standard of care for treating these infections.

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global salivary gland infection therapeutics market.

