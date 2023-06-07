Global Smart Pharmaceutical Factory Technologies Market Size
Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Werum IT Solutions GmbH (part of Körber AG), and Optel Group, among others, are some of the key players in the global smart pharmaceutical factory technologies market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Smart Pharmaceutical Factory Technologies Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2023 to 2028.
Increasing emphasis on personalized medicine and the need for flexible manufacturing processes, the implementation of strict regulatory policies in the pharmaceutical industry, rising demand for efficiency and productivity in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes, and the growing adoption of IoT and digitalization in the pharmaceutical industry are some of the key market drivers.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Smart Pharmaceutical Factory Technologies Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the product type outlook, the automation segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global smart pharmaceutical factory technologies market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the technology type outlook, the IoT segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global smart pharmaceutical factory technologies market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application outlook, the manufacturing and production segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global smart pharmaceutical factory technologies market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period
- Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Werum IT Solutions GmbH (part of Körber AG), and Optel Group, among others, are some of the key players in the global smart pharmaceutical factory technologies market
Request for a sample copy of the report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/smart-pharmaceutical-factory-technologies-market--4002
Product Type outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)
- Automation Systems
- Analytical and Monitoring Systems
- Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
- Big Data Analytics
- Robotics and Automation
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Manufacturing and Production
- Quality Control and Compliance
- Others
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies
- CMOs
- Research Institutes and Academia
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/ Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com