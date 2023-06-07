Independent clinical study shows Curonix’s Freedom® PNS System significantly reduces pain scores and medication usage

Freedom® PNS is a proven, long-term effective treatment option for chronic pain

/EIN News/ -- POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curonix LLC, a medical technology company dedicated to freeing patients from chronic pain, announced the publication of 24 months of data from an independent retrospective study reviewing the effectiveness of the Freedom® Peripheral Nerve Stimulator (PNS) System for treating different pain neuralgias published in the Journal of Pain Research. The results showed that patients significantly reduced both pain scores and medication usage, highlighting the Freedom PNS System as a successful, long-term, and less invasive treatment option for patients suffering from chronic pain.



An estimated 40 million Americans suffer from severe pain1, and at least 20 million Americans are estimated to have some form of peripheral neuropathy, a key contributor to chronic pain2. Chronic pain is the number one cause of disability1, and patients are often at risk for developing further complications, altered mental states, and physical dysfunctions, including addiction to opioids due to extended usage3.

This independent retrospective study reviewed the electronic medical records of 57 patients over 24 months who were treated for different pain neuralgias with the Freedom PNS technology. Statistical analysis was performed using SPSS 26; a p-value of ≤0.05 was considered significant. The results showed that patients had a 47% significant medication reduction at 24 months post-implant and more than a 70% improvement in pain at all follow-ups. This further supports that the Freedom PNS System is an efficient and powerful treatment option for patients seeking long-term relief from their chronic pain.

“The goal of this study was to gather real-world data beyond 12 months to demonstrate PNS is a successful treatment option for longer periods, in this study up to 24 months,” said co-author Dr. Robert Moghim, Interventionalist & Pain Management Physician and founder of Colorado Pain Care. “This study proved that both pain and medication usage can be meaningfully reduced up to 24 months, resulting in better patient outcomes and improved overall quality of life for my patients.”

“Our mission at Curonix is to ensure that patients have access to innovative therapies that help free them from chronic pain and live a healthier life for an even better future,” said Aure Bruneau, CEO of Curonix. “This independent real-world application study further corroborates that our Freedom PNS System is a must-have option for healthcare professionals who want to treat their patients with a therapy that results in both positive outcomes and sustained pain relief.”

References:

National Pain Advocacy Center https://nationalpain.org/fast-facts-about-pain Peripheral Neuropathy. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Retrieved from NINDS website: 2023. https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/peripheral-neuropathy# Fine PG. Long-term consequences of chronic pain: mounting evidence for pain as a neurological disease and parallels with other chronic disease states. Pain Med. 2011 Jul;12(7):996-1004. doi: 10.1111/j.1526-4637.2011.01187.x. PMID: 21752179.



About Curonix

Curonix, LLC. is a medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies intended to free patients from chronic pain and improve their quality of life. The Freedom® PNS System uses high-frequency electromagnetic coupling (HF-EMC) technology to power the implanted neurostimulator. Each stimulator comprises an electrode array(s) with 4 or 8 contacts, and the electrode array is connected to a separate implanted receiver(s). A small, external rechargeable transmitter supplies the energy and data to the implanted neurostimulator through the skin. The device uses pulsed electric current to create an electrical field that acts on nerves to inhibit the transmission of pain signals to the brain.

Contact:

Ashley Brown

Director, Marketing Communications

Ashley.brown@curonix.com

512-791-4743