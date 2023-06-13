Vega IT – The Opening of the New York Office

Saša Popović, CEO at Vega IT, and Zoran Vasiljev, Vega IT's partner for the Americas and APAC

As a part of its global expansion plan, Vega IT, a leading IT company in the EMEA region, partnered with Zoran Vasiljev and opened the New York office.

Almost 20% of Vega IT’s revenue comes from US-based companies. By establishing the New York office and hiring a team there, we aim to further capitalize on the potential of such a lucrative market.” — Saša Popović