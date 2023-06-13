Vega IT – The Opening of the New York Office
As a part of its global expansion plan, Vega IT, a leading IT company in the EMEA region, partnered with Zoran Vasiljev and opened the New York office.
Almost 20% of Vega IT’s revenue comes from US-based companies. By establishing the New York office and hiring a team there, we aim to further capitalize on the potential of such a lucrative market.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In times of recession, when many companies are freezing their investments, Vega IT has the opposite strategy. The company announced that it was going global, starting with the expansion to the US market.
Vega IT’s co-founder and CEO, Saša Popović, emphasizes that the opening of the physical office in New York is an opportunity for Vega IT to provide added value to clients in that market. He adds that, even though the company was not physically present in the US until now, they have been operating in that market for years.
Vega IT added reinforcement to its team in the position of Partner & President for the Americas & APAC regions. They teamed up with Zoran Vasiljev, a serial entrepreneur and C-level executive. For over 25 years of experience, Zoran was at the helm of numerous international companies, including Swiftech, StarHub, Infobip, Centili, and many more.
According to Saša Popović, the company plans to hire skilled and trusted professionals to lead their offices abroad:
“It is important to us that the people representing and leading our company abroad have a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Zoran is a true entrepreneur with rich international experience, who we’ve known for years.” - Saša Popović
Zoran Vasiljev emphasizes that establishing a physical presence in the US also allows the company to build relationships with local companies, fortify the collaboration with their existing clients in this region, as well as attract new clients.
“One of the opportunities for growth in the US market lies in the expansion of our client base. In addition to our technical expertise, we provide additional value through specific roles and a heap of domain knowledge that we have gained during our 15 years of experience,” adds Vasiljev.
About Vega IT:
Founded 15 years ago, Vega IT is an IT software development company. Working with over 200 clients across various industries, the company has successfully delivered more than 1200 projects. As one of the fastest-growing IT companies in the EMEA region, Vega IT has received numerous awards, including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA, The European Business Awards, The Golden Gazelle, and the Top IT Company in Serbia.
