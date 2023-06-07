Global Activated Carbon-Based Nonwoven Fabric Industry is likely to climb to USD 0.43 billion by 2032

16192, COASTAL HIGHWAY, LEWES DE 19958, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

The Activated Carbon-Based Nonwoven Fabric Market size was USD 0.22 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 0.43 billion in 2032, growing at a rate of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.

High-grade activated carbon powder is used to load the nonwoven matrix with the activated carbon nonwoven fabric, which is formed of a polymer substance. It can efficiently absorb various types of industrial waste gas, including benzene, formaldehyde, ammonia, and sulfur dioxide. It also has strong adsorption capabilities, thin thickness, good air permeability, and ease of heat formation.

Request Sample Report: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS24657

Market Trends and Drivers

Increased demand for GPS technology in military applications is expected to drive the market

The ubiquity of GPS technology and the desire for superior military navigation systems are driving GPS design innovation, which aims to reduce size and weight while improving precision. The notion of GPS is so simple that it is so widely used. Each GPS satellite functions as an incredibly precise clock that communicates the precise time at its position. All other GPS satellite’s orbital positions are likewise provided by the satellites. The exact distance to the satellite may be determined once the GPS receiver has the satellite’s location and time. A receiver can determine its own location on the earth’s surface by comparing the times of at least three satellites.

Market Restraints and Challenges

High production costs

The production process of activated carbon-based nonwoven fabric is complex, and the equipment required is expensive. The high production costs can make the final product expensive, which can limit the market demand. One of the major restraining factors is the cost of activated carbon, which is used as the primary material in nonwoven fabric. Activated carbon is derived from carbonaceous materials like coal, coconut shells, or wood and the cost can vary depending on the source and quality of the material. Another cost factor is the energy required for the production process, which involves heating and activation of the carbon material. The cost of energy can vary depending on the source and availability of electricity or other energy sources. The labor cost is also a factor, as the production process requires skilled operators to handle the equipment and ensure the quality of the final product. In addition, the equipment used in the production process can be expensive to purchase and maintain, which adds to the overall production costs. To reduce production costs, manufacturers may look for ways to optimize the production process, such as improving energy efficiency, streamlining operations, and exploring alternative raw materials. Additionally, they may also explore ways to increase the yield of the production process, such as by reducing waste or optimizing the use of resources.

Request For Customization: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS24657

COVID-19 Impact:

In the pre-COVID-19 pandemic scenario, the activated carbon-based nonwoven fabric market grew significantly due to its several end-use applications. For instance, activated carbon-based nonwoven materials are used to manufacture automobile accessories, including car seat backing, car headliners, and car and motorcycle covers are expected to drive demand for activated carbon-based nonwoven materials in the automotive sector. Also, activated carbon-based nonwoven materials reduce the car’s weight, improve comfort & enhance aesthetics, and for general insulation & fire retardancy. Furthermore, due to their versatile mechanical capabilities, low manufacturing costs, and effective cross-infection prevention qualities, activated carbon-based nonwoven fibers have been in great demand. Therefore, the activated carbon-based nonwoven fabric market had a positive impact during the pre-COVID-19 pandemic scenario.

Technology advancements have helped the textile sector to experience strong growth in most of its product segments in the post-COVID-19 pandemic environment, particularly for activated carbon-based nonwoven materials. New technologies are anticipated to lower production costs, making manufacturing nonwoven fabrics based on activated carbon commercially viable. For makers of activated carbon-based nonwoven fabric, incorporating nanofiber and high-performance material technologies opens up new prospects as alternatives to conventional membrane.

Further, in the geotextile, medical, packaging, electronics, hygiene, and construction industries, the demand for activated carbon-based nonwoven fabrics is rising for uses such as greenhouse shading, artificial turf, pavement overlays, fuel cells, sterile packaging, swabs, cable wrap, roadway reinforcements, drapes, drainage, and erosion control. Geotextiles made of nonwoven fabrics with activated carbon are flexible, textile-like polymer fabrics with regulated permeability; as a result, they are often employed in road building and land reclamation. Because they are lightweight, strong, and reduce the usage of plastic bags, activated carbon-based nonwoven fabric reusable bags have become immensely popular with customers as part of the eco-friendly movement. The rising demand for nonwoven geotextiles from various industrial sectors for various applications drives the activated carbon-based nonwoven fabric market during the forecast period.

Buy Now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS24657

Global Activated Carbon-based Nonwoven Fabric Market Segmentation

By Material Type

• Synthetic

• Natural

By Application

• Water Filtration

• Air/Gas Filtration

• Face Masks

• Cabin Air Filtration

Major Players in the Global Activated Carbon-based Nonwoven Fabric Market

The key players in the Activated Carbon-based Nonwoven Fabric Market are as Ahlstrom, AWA PAPER ＆ TECHNOLOGICAL COMPANY, Inc., Camfil AB, EVERTECH ENVISAFE ECOLOGY CO., LTD., Freudenberg Group (Filc, d.o.o.), helsa GmbH & Co. KG, Hollingsworth & Vose, Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Calgon Carbon Corporation), Kemper, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG, Nonwovenn Ltd, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, SUNREE INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD, UES (Ueda Environmental Solutions) Co., Ltd., and Lydall, Inc among others.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

New Report Published by Global Insight Services: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/