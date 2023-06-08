The Rare Antiquities and Liechtenstein National Museum Enter into a Digital Partnership to Create a Metaverse Museum
The National Museum of Liechtenstein is creating a Metaverse museum with The Rare Antiquities and Announce Web3 Event Bringing Dubai to LichtensteinDUBAI, UAE, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liechtenstein Government's Initiative to be the First European Country in the Metaverse Accelerated by The Rare City, Celebrity Involvement, and Prestigious Art Auctions
The Rare Antiquities, a trailblazing project that promotes global art and culture, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Liechtenstein National Museum to build its digital twin in the Metaverse named The Rare City. This partnership is under the guidance of the Liechtenstein government, marking the first step to be the first European country in the Metaverse.
The main objective of The Rare City Metaverse is to make museums, art, and culture accessible to everyone across the world, allowing people to experience museums they may not otherwise have the opportunity to visit. The Rare City utilizes cutting-edge technologies such as photogrammetry, 3D rendering, and virtual reality to create immersive and authentic experiences. In addition to the Liechtenstein National Museum, The Rare City has established partnerships with AURA Skypool Dubai, UFC, One Championship, and KETTAL furniture, with many more collaborations in the pipeline.
The Rare Antiquities was initially established to make art accessible worldwide through NFTs. Using its innovative fractionalization technology, users can invest in and own a proportional share of an artwork based on their investment.
This approach has revolutionized art ownership, making it more accessible and affordable. In January, The Rare Antiquities conducted a successful 60-day auction featuring shared ownership of three Picasso paintings and a painting by the mother of HH Sheikh Humaid Bin Khalid Al Qasimi. The next auction will showcase three of Banksy's most famous graffiti pieces, with the most expensive valued at 5.5 million USD.
To celebrate this groundbreaking partnership, The Rare Antiquities will host a high-profile Web3 event at the Liechtenstein National Museum on September 5th, 2023. The event will feature keynote talks and panel discussions with some of the biggest names in the Web3 industry. Distinguished guests from Dubai, including the Sheikh, ministers, and ambassadors, will attend the exclusive event. The Prime Minister of Liechtenstein, as well as ministers from Switzerland and Austria, have also confirmed their attendance.
The Web3 event will mark the final day of an auction for shared ownership of an as-yet-unrevealed famous piece of art, using The Rare Antiquities' fractionalization technology. The event will also kick off another auction for shared ownership of three Kandinsky paintings valued up to 15 million USD.
Ryan Howells, CEO of The Rare ecosystem, expressed his enthusiasm for this new collaboration and the upcoming event, stating, "I'm very happy to add another famous museum to our Metaverse offering. I started this project to make art and culture accessible across the world, and the Liechtenstein National Museum is the perfect use case to showcase my goal. The Web3 event is an incredible opportunity to bring together art enthusiasts, industry experts, and high-profile individuals to celebrate this new era of digital innovation."
Rainer Vollkommer, Director of the Liechtenstein National Museum and President of EEN (European Exhibition Network) stated "I am very happy to be working with The Rare Antiquities and look forward to seeing the museum in The Rare City Metaverse!"
The digital twin of the Liechtenstein National Museum in The Rare City will not only make this cultural gem accessible to people worldwide but will also contribute to the ongoing efforts of the Liechtenstein government to be at the forefront of digital innovation in Europe. Through this partnership and high-profile event, The Rare Antiquities and Liechtenstein National Museum are changing the landscape of cultural accessibility and inviting global audiences to explore and appreciate the world's artistic treasures in an entirely new way.
About The Rare Antiquities
The Rare Antiquities is a pioneering project focused on making art and culture accessible to people across the globe. Founded by Ryan Howells, the project aims to create an immersive Metaverse experience, bridging the gap between the digital and physical worlds of museums and cultural institutions. By partnering with museums like the Liechtenstein National Museum and hosting high-profile events, The Rare Antiquities is revolutionizing the way people experience and engage with art, history, and culture in a digital age. The company is also exploring the potential of applying their fractionalization technology to other asset classes, such as private jets, real estate, gold mines, and more, demonstrating their commitment to innovation and growth in the field of shared ownership and digital experiences.
The Rare City Metaverse is designed to offer a seamless and intuitive user experience, allowing users to explore and interact with digital environments effortlessly. Accessible on a range of devices, including desktop computers, laptops, smartphones, and VR headsets, The Rare City Metaverse aims to reach as many users as possible worldwide. The platform is monetized through a combination of subscription-based access, in-app purchases, and advertising opportunities for partner institutions, providing them with increased global exposure, additional revenue streams, and opportunities to attract new audiences.
With its innovative technologies and commitment to making art and culture accessible, The Rare Antiquities is paving the way for a new era of digital exploration and engagement in the art world. The partnership with the Liechtenstein National Museum and the upcoming Web3 event are just the beginning of an exciting journey into the Metaverse and beyond. As the company continues to expand its reach and impact on various industries, it is poised to redefine how we experience and connect with the world's artistic and cultural treasures.
For more information about "The Rare Antiquities", "The Rare City", the Web3 event, or this new digital partnership, please contact Ryan Howells, CEO, at Ryan@TheRareAntiquities.com or call +971 686978006.
