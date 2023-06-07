Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market Report (2023 to 2031) – Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Precision Spine Inc., Stryker Corporation. and Globus Medical Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global minimally invasive spine technologies market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and is valued at US$ 3.01 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 7.5% to reach US$ 5.77 billion by 2031.

Research in the global market for minimally invasive spine technologies indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly.

The global Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market is poised for significant revenue growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for less invasive surgical procedures and advancements in medical technology. A recently published market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current trends, market drivers, challenges, and growth opportunities in the field of minimally invasive spine technologies.

Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 3.01 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 5.77 billion CAGR 7.5% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Indication, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Minimally invasive spine technologies involve innovative surgical techniques and tools that enable surgeons to perform spinal procedures with smaller incisions, reduced tissue trauma, and quicker recovery times for patients. These technologies have gained immense popularity due to their potential benefits, including decreased blood loss, reduced post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays, and improved patient outcomes.

The market research report highlights several factors contributing to the growth of the minimally invasive spine technologies market. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of spinal disorders, such as herniated discs, spinal stenosis, and degenerative disc diseases, has led to rising demand for effective treatment options with minimal invasiveness. Minimally invasive spine technologies offer a viable alternative to traditional open surgeries, attracting both patients and healthcare providers.

Secondly, advancements in medical technology and surgical techniques have shown a crucial role in driving market revenue growth. Innovations in imaging systems, navigation systems, surgical instruments, and implants have significantly improved the accuracy and safety of minimally invasive spine procedures. These technological advancements have expanded the range of treatable conditions and increased the acceptance of minimally invasive approaches among surgeons.

Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, more susceptible to spinal conditions, and the increasing preference for outpatient procedures have further fueled the demand for minimally invasive spine technologies. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of these procedures, as they reduce hospitalization and post-operative care requirements, has garnered attention from healthcare providers and payers.

Recent Development in the Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market:

In March 2022, in a single treatment, Accelus merged the technologies of their Remi Robotic Navigation, LineSider Spinal System, and FlareHawk Expandable Interbody Fusion Device.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for minimally invasive spine technologies includes:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Globus Medical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

NuVasive, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the global minimally invasive spine technologies market is segmented into percutaneous pedicle screw-rod fixation, trans-sacral fixation, translaminar and trans facet screws, and cervical fixation.

Based on indication, the global minimally invasive spine technologies market is segmented into a herniated disc, degenerative disc disease, lumber spinal stenosis, spinal deformities, spinal infection and instability, spinal tumors, and vertebral-compression fractures.

Based on end-user, the global minimally invasive spine technologies market is segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Hospitals account for the largest revenue share of the global market in terms of minimally invasive spine technologies market forecast.

Report Coverage

Global market research on the minimally invasive spine technologies market was done in-depth by Growth Plus Reports. We looked at the core market traits, noteworthy investment prospects, regional growth trends, ten-year revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

MINIMALLY INVASIVE SPINE TECHNOLOGIES MARKET TOC

