DirectRx Takes the Lead in Lung Health for Patients Nationwide

Launches New Section of Website Dedicated to Respiratory Conditions

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectRx, a leading national specialty pharmacy dedicated to serving individual patients with complex and chronic health needs, has launched a new section of their website to highlight its unparalleled commitment to patient lung health at https://www.directrx.com/lung/.

“Almost a decade ago, DirectRx received its first referral for a patient with a breathing condition,” said Amanda Berishaj, PharmD for DirectRx. “Since then, we’ve been on a journey to improve lung health. We have enhanced our programs specifically to improve the lives of these deserving patients and built a holistic, white-glove service to help them live happier, healthier lives.”

Today, thousands of prescribers across all fifty states rely on DirectRx to manage their patients’ respiratory conditions, including COPD, non-CF bronchiectasis, asthma and more. The company continues to hone its expertise in patient lung health in order to become the most trusted partner for specialty respiratory and nebulized medications.

“We are extremely proud in the trust that over 3,000 prescriber partners place in our team at DirectRx,” said Director Alban Ivezaj. “We are committed to continuing to providing the best-in-class service to our partners and working together to improve these patients’ lung health.”

DirectRx is a member of the 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the COPD Foundation, a national not-for-profit organization focused on improving the lives of those affected by COPD, bronchiectasis, and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease. As a result, DirectRx is able to stay abreast of the innovative treatments and patient initiatives launched by the COPD Foundation. These include the COPD360Net initiative, which provides a patient-centric approach to the development and adoption of novel digital health tools, medical devices, and therapeutics that treat COPD, bronchiectasis, and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease.

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, provides patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. DirectRx is owned and operated by certified doctors of pharmacy. The company operates in 50 states. Investments in technology help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders. www.DirectRx.com


