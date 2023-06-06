Senate Bill 209 Printer's Number 839

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 302

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

209

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BOSCOLA, ROTHMAN, LANGERHOLC,

MASTRIANO, BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, DILLON, CAPPELLETTI,

ROBINSON, J. WARD, BAKER, AUMENT AND FARRY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

SENATOR ARGALL, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, JUNE 6, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in professional employees, providing

for National Guard or Reserve parent student support.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1184. National Guard or Reserve Parent Student

Support.--(a) Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a

student who is a child of a member of the National Guard or

Reserve shall be afforded the same rights as a COMPACT student

of an active duty military family under the act of February 2,

2012 (P.L.42, No.6), known as the Interstate Compact on

Educational Opportunity for Military Children Act, if a parent

of the student is required to move to perform the parent's

