Senate Bill 462 Printer's Number 837

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - (c) Approval process.--The department shall review and

approve grant applications that, in the sole discretion of the

department, satisfy the requirements of this act.

(d) Contractual relationship.--Within 30 days of the

completion of the approval process, the department shall enter

into a contract with each adult education provider approved for

a grant. The contract shall require the signatories to provide

the services described in the approved application from money

appropriated or distributed for this purpose.

CHAPTER 9

REPORTING

Section 901. Annual report.

Not later than September 1 of each year after grants are

awarded, the department shall submit a report regarding the

implementation and outcomes of grants over the previous fiscal

year to the following:

(1) The Governor.

(2) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the

Appropriations Committee of the Senate.

(3) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the

Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives.

(4) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the

Education Committee of the Senate.

(5) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the

Education Committee of the House of Representatives.

Section 902. Report contents.

In addition to information or analysis required by the

department, the annual report under section 901 shall include

information about each grant awarded, including:

(1) If the grant achieved the clear objectives and

20230SB0462PN0837 - 6 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

