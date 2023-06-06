Senate Bill 565 Printer's Number 838

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - (2) Establish, publish and make easily available

policies necessary to assure that the use of technologies

sustain, enhance and do not erode privacy protections

relating to the use, collection and disclosure of student

data.

(3) Develop and provide to educational entities a model

student data privacy and security plan.

(4) Evaluate legislative and regulatory proposals

involving use, collection and disclosure of student data by

educational entities.

(5) Conduct a privacy impact assessment on legislative

proposals and regulations and program initiatives of the

department, including the type of personal information

collected and the number of students affected.

(6) Prepare an annual report for submission to the

General Assembly on activities of the department that affect

privacy, including complaints of privacy violations, internal

controls and other related matters.

(7) Consult and coordinate with other representatives of

the department and the Commonwealth and other persons

regarding the quality, usefulness, openness and privacy of

data and the implementation of this chapter.

(8) Establish and operate a privacy incident response

program to ensure that each data-related incident involving

the department is properly reported, investigated and

mitigated.

(9) Establish a model process and policy for an eligible

A student and a student's parent or legal guardian if the

student is under 18 years of age to file a complaint

regarding a violation of data privacy or an inability to

