Senate Bill 565 Printer's Number 838
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - (2) Establish, publish and make easily available
policies necessary to assure that the use of technologies
sustain, enhance and do not erode privacy protections
relating to the use, collection and disclosure of student
data.
(3) Develop and provide to educational entities a model
student data privacy and security plan.
(4) Evaluate legislative and regulatory proposals
involving use, collection and disclosure of student data by
educational entities.
(5) Conduct a privacy impact assessment on legislative
proposals and regulations and program initiatives of the
department, including the type of personal information
collected and the number of students affected.
(6) Prepare an annual report for submission to the
General Assembly on activities of the department that affect
privacy, including complaints of privacy violations, internal
controls and other related matters.
(7) Consult and coordinate with other representatives of
the department and the Commonwealth and other persons
regarding the quality, usefulness, openness and privacy of
data and the implementation of this chapter.
(8) Establish and operate a privacy incident response
program to ensure that each data-related incident involving
the department is properly reported, investigated and
mitigated.
(9) Establish a model process and policy for an eligible
A student and a student's parent or legal guardian if the
student is under 18 years of age to file a complaint
regarding a violation of data privacy or an inability to
