Senate Bill 709 Printer's Number 841
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 768
PRINTER'S NO. 841
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
709
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, DUSH, COSTA AND SCHWANK,
MAY 17, 2023
SENATOR ROTHMAN, GAME AND FISHERIES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 6, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in enforcement, further providing for jurisdiction
and penalties; and, in game or wildlife protection, further
providing for the offense of unlawful taking and possession
of protected birds and for endangered or threatened species.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 925(b), 2164(d) and 2167(d) of Title 34
of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended by adding
paragraphs to read:
§ 925. Jurisdiction and penalties.
* * *
(b) Fines and penalties for violations.--In addition to any
other requirements of this title, the following fines and
penalties shall be imposed for violations of this title:
* * *
(4.1) Summary offense, not less than $2,000 when the
offense involves a violation of section 2164 (relating to
unlawful taking and possession of protected birds) that
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19