Senate Bill 527 Printer's Number 844

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - (e) Fingerprinting.--Prior to the commencement of trial or

entry of plea of a defendant who is 16 years of age or older and

accused of the summary offense of theft of mail, the issuing

authority shall order the defendant to submit within five days

of the order for fingerprinting by the municipal police

department of the jurisdiction in which the offense allegedly

was committed or the Pennsylvania State Police. The following

shall apply:

(1) Fingerprints so obtained shall be forwarded

immediately to the Pennsylvania State Police for

determination as to whether or not the defendant previously

has been convicted of the offense of theft of mail.

(2) The results of the determination under paragraph (1)

shall be forwarded to the police department obtaining the

fingerprints, if the police department is the prosecutor, or

to the issuing authority if the prosecutor is other than a

police officer.

(3) The issuing authority may not proceed with the trial

or plea in summary cases until in receipt of the

determination made by the Pennsylvania State Police.

(4) The magisterial district judge shall use the

information obtained solely for the purpose of grading the

offense in accordance with subsection (c).

(f) (E) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Mail." A letter, package, bag, mail or item of value sent

or delivered through a private or commercial interstate carrier,

including, but not limited to, the United States Postal Service,

FedEx Corporation and United Parcel Service.

20230SB0527PN0844 - 3 -

