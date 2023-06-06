Senate Bill 527 Printer's Number 844
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - (e) Fingerprinting.--Prior to the commencement of trial or
entry of plea of a defendant who is 16 years of age or older and
accused of the summary offense of theft of mail, the issuing
authority shall order the defendant to submit within five days
of the order for fingerprinting by the municipal police
department of the jurisdiction in which the offense allegedly
was committed or the Pennsylvania State Police. The following
shall apply:
(1) Fingerprints so obtained shall be forwarded
immediately to the Pennsylvania State Police for
determination as to whether or not the defendant previously
has been convicted of the offense of theft of mail.
(2) The results of the determination under paragraph (1)
shall be forwarded to the police department obtaining the
fingerprints, if the police department is the prosecutor, or
to the issuing authority if the prosecutor is other than a
police officer.
(3) The issuing authority may not proceed with the trial
or plea in summary cases until in receipt of the
determination made by the Pennsylvania State Police.
(4) The magisterial district judge shall use the
information obtained solely for the purpose of grading the
offense in accordance with subsection (c).
(f) (E) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Mail." A letter, package, bag, mail or item of value sent
or delivered through a private or commercial interstate carrier,
including, but not limited to, the United States Postal Service,
FedEx Corporation and United Parcel Service.
