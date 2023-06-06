Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,868 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 506 Printer's Number 843

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - delay under the circumstances.

(3) Counsel for an alleged incapacitated person shall,

as far as reasonably possible, maintain a normal client-

attorney relationship with the client. Counsel shall advocate

for the client's expressed wishes and consistent with the

client's instructions, to the extent the client is able to

express wishes and provide instructions. Counsel shall comply

with the Rules of Professional Conduct governing the

attorney-client relationship. Retained or appointed counsel

may not act as guardian ad litem for the alleged

incapacitated person. If the court determines that a guardian

ad litem is necessary, the court shall make a separate

appointment. Appointed counsel shall meet with the alleged

incapacitated person as soon as reasonably possible after the

appointment. Within five days of the meeting, appointed

counsel shall file with the court a certification of the time

and place that the meeting occurred.

* * *

(e) Petition contents.--The petition, which shall be in

plain language, shall include the name, age, residence and post

office address of the alleged incapacitated person, the names

and addresses of the spouse, parents and presumptive adult heirs

of the alleged incapacitated person, the name and address of the

person or institution providing residential services to the

alleged incapacitated person, the names and addresses of other

service providers, the name and address of the person or entity

whom petitioner asks to be appointed guardian, an averment that

the proposed guardian has no interest adverse to the alleged

incapacitated person, the reasons why guardianship is sought, a

description of the functional limitations and physical and

20230SB0506PN0843 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 506 Printer's Number 843

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more