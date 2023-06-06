Senate Bill 520 Printer's Number 836

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - (iv) Require that each living unit contain a private

bathroom, living and bedroom space, kitchen capacity, which may

mean electrical outlets to have small appliances such as a

microwave and refrigerator, closets and adequate space for

storage and a door with a lock, except where a lock or

appliances in a unit under special care designation would pose a

risk or be unsafe. A living unit shall not be required to have a

bathtub or shower in the bathroom, but an assisted living

residence shall maintain adequate bathing facilities to

accommodate all residents residing in the assisted living

residence with at least one bathtub or shower for every ten

residents. Bathing facilities shall allow for resident privacy

and independence.

(v) Establish minimum square footage requirements for

individual living units [which excludes bathrooms and closet

space]. Exceptions to the size of the living unit may be made at

the discretion of the department.

* * *

(3) Within sixty days of the effective date of this

paragraph, the department shall take all necessary actions,

including the submission of required documents to the Centers

for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to include assisted living

services and supplemental health care services as covered

medical assistance services in the Community HealthChoices

Program and to allow licensed assisted living residences to be

certified as a medical assistance provider for these services.

* * *

Section 3. Section 1057.3(a)(12), (e)(5) and (g)(1), (4),

(5), (6), (7) and (8) of the act are amended to read:

Section 1057.3. Rules and Regulations for Personal Care Home

