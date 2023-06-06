Senate Bill 764 Printer's Number 845
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 845
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
764
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, DILLON, CAPPELLETTI,
FONTANA, HAYWOOD AND HUGHES, JUNE 6, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 6, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
further providing for youth suicide awareness and prevention
and providing for violence prevention and social inclusion.
This act may be referred to as the Safety and Violence
Education for Students (SAVE Students) Act.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1526 of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 1526. Youth Suicide Awareness and Prevention.--* * *
(c.1) The following shall apply to school personnel and
student suicide awareness and prevention training:
(1) The department shall require a school entity serving
students in grades six through twelve to provide students at
least one (1) hour, or one (1) standard class period, of
