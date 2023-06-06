Senate Bill 755 Printer's Number 849
trays by applying sprays of detergent solution, with or without
blasting media granules, and a sanitizing rinse.
"Commercial fryer." An appliance, including a cooking
vessel, in which oil is placed to such a depth that the cooking
food is essentially supported by displacement of the cooking
fluid rather than by the bottom of the vessel. Heat is delivered
to the cooking fluid by means of an immersed electric element or
band-wrapped vessel electric fryers or by heat transfer from gas
burners through either the walls of the fryer or through tubes
passing through the cooking fluid.
"Commercial hot-food holding cabinet." A heated, fully
enclosed compartment with one or more solid or transparent
doors, designed to maintain the temperature of hot food that has
been cooked using a separate appliance. The term does not
include heated glass merchandizing cabinets, drawer warmers or
cook-and-hold appliances.
"Commercial oven." A chamber designed for heating, roasting
or baking food by conduction, convection, radiation or
electromagnetic energy.
"Commercial steam cooker" or "compartment steamer." A device
with one or more food-steaming compartments in which the energy
in the steam is transferred to the food by direct contact. The
term may include countertop models, wall-mounted models and
floor models mounted on a stand, pedestal or cabinet-style base.
"Compensation." Money or any other source of value,
regardless of form, received or to be received by a person for
services rendered.
"Cook and cold units." A water cooler that emits both cold
and room-temperature water.
"Decorative gas fireplace." A vented fireplace, including an
