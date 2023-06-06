Senate Bill 755 Printer's Number 849

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - trays by applying sprays of detergent solution, with or without

blasting media granules, and a sanitizing rinse.

"Commercial fryer." An appliance, including a cooking

vessel, in which oil is placed to such a depth that the cooking

food is essentially supported by displacement of the cooking

fluid rather than by the bottom of the vessel. Heat is delivered

to the cooking fluid by means of an immersed electric element or

band-wrapped vessel electric fryers or by heat transfer from gas

burners through either the walls of the fryer or through tubes

passing through the cooking fluid.

"Commercial hot-food holding cabinet." A heated, fully

enclosed compartment with one or more solid or transparent

doors, designed to maintain the temperature of hot food that has

been cooked using a separate appliance. The term does not

include heated glass merchandizing cabinets, drawer warmers or

cook-and-hold appliances.

"Commercial oven." A chamber designed for heating, roasting

or baking food by conduction, convection, radiation or

electromagnetic energy.

"Commercial steam cooker" or "compartment steamer." A device

with one or more food-steaming compartments in which the energy

in the steam is transferred to the food by direct contact. The

term may include countertop models, wall-mounted models and

floor models mounted on a stand, pedestal or cabinet-style base.

"Compensation." Money or any other source of value,

regardless of form, received or to be received by a person for

services rendered.

"Cook and cold units." A water cooler that emits both cold

and room-temperature water.

"Decorative gas fireplace." A vented fireplace, including an

