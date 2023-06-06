Senate Bill 429 Printer's Number 855

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - police officer or by the county, township or municipality, by

which he is employed, his full rate of salary, as fixed by

ordinance or resolution, until the disability arising therefrom

has ceased. All medical and hospital bills, incurred in

connection with any such injury, shall be paid by the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or by the Delaware River Port

Authority or by the participating university or by the

participating transit or port authority or by the Allegheny

County Housing Authority or by the participating housing

authority or by such county, city, township or municipality.

During the time salary for temporary incapacity shall be paid by

the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or by the Delaware River Port

Authority or by the participating university or by the

participating transit or port authority or by the Allegheny

County Housing Authority or by the participating housing

authority or by the county, city, borough, town or township, any

workmen's compensation, received or collected by any such

employe for such period, shall be turned over to the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or to the Delaware River Port

Authority or to the participating university or to the

participating transit or port authority or to the Allegheny

County Housing Authority or to the participating housing

authority or to such county, city, borough, town or township,

and paid into the treasury thereof, and if such payment shall

not be so made by the employe the amount so due the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, the Delaware River Port Authority or the

participating university or the participating transit or port

authority or the Allegheny County Housing Authority or the

participating housing authority or the county, city, borough,

town or township shall be deducted from any salary then or

20230SB0429PN0855 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30