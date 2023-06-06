Senate Bill 429 Printer's Number 855
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - police officer or by the county, township or municipality, by
which he is employed, his full rate of salary, as fixed by
ordinance or resolution, until the disability arising therefrom
has ceased. All medical and hospital bills, incurred in
connection with any such injury, shall be paid by the
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or by the Delaware River Port
Authority or by the participating university or by the
participating transit or port authority or by the Allegheny
County Housing Authority or by the participating housing
authority or by such county, city, township or municipality.
During the time salary for temporary incapacity shall be paid by
the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or by the Delaware River Port
Authority or by the participating university or by the
participating transit or port authority or by the Allegheny
County Housing Authority or by the participating housing
authority or by the county, city, borough, town or township, any
workmen's compensation, received or collected by any such
employe for such period, shall be turned over to the
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or to the Delaware River Port
Authority or to the participating university or to the
participating transit or port authority or to the Allegheny
County Housing Authority or to the participating housing
authority or to such county, city, borough, town or township,
and paid into the treasury thereof, and if such payment shall
not be so made by the employe the amount so due the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, the Delaware River Port Authority or the
participating university or the participating transit or port
authority or the Allegheny County Housing Authority or the
participating housing authority or the county, city, borough,
town or township shall be deducted from any salary then or
