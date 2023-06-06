Senate Bill 736 Printer's Number 853
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - from the noncertified copy of original birth record
issued to the adoptee.
(B) Have the form removed from the adoption file
of the adoptee if the birth parent later decides to
permit the birth parent's name to be included on the
noncertified copy of original birth record.
(ii) Provisions necessary for the Department of
Health to be able to identify the adoption file of the
adoptee to whom the form pertains.
(iii) A place for the birth parent to attest that
the birth parent is the birth parent of the adoptee to
whom the form pertains.
(2) The Department of Health shall make a birth parent's
name redaction request form available upon request following
the effective date of this subsection. The Department of
Health shall accept a name redaction request form if all of
the following apply:
(i) The form has been notarized.
(ii) The birth parent provides two items of
identification of the birth parent.
(iii) If a medical history for the birth parent was
not previously prepared, or the medical history was
prepared but needs to be updated, the birth parent does
the following, as appropriate:
(A) Completes a medical history form.
(B) Updates the birth parent's medical history
information.
(iv) The Department of Health is satisfied that the
form has been substantially completed.
(3) The Department of Health shall file an accepted name
