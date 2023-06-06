Senate Bill 691 Printer's Number 854
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - Environmental [Protection] Services and Pennsylvania Fish and
Boat Commission shall continue to exercise the rights, powers
and duties thereof, provided that the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat
Commission may, by regulation, with the concurrence of the
Department of Environmental [Protection] Services, adjust the
amount of the royalty payments per ton or cubic foot of usable
and/or merchantable sand and/or gravel.
Section 504. Energy programs.
(a) Building Energy Conservation Act.--The Department of
Environmental [Protection] Services has the powers and duties
previously vested in the Governor's Energy Council by the act of
December 15, 1980 (P.L.1203, No.222), known as the Building
Energy Conservation Act.
(b) Energy Conservation and Assistance Act.--The Department
of Environmental [Protection] Services has the powers and duties
previously vested in the Governor's Energy Council by the act of
July 10, 1986 (P.L.1398, No.122), known as the Energy
Conservation and Assistance Act.
(c) Alternative fuels.--The Department of Environmental
[Protection] Services has the powers and duties previously
vested in the Pennsylvania Energy Office by 75 Pa.C.S. Ch. 72
(relating to alternative fuels).
(d) Other powers and duties transferred.--Any reference to
the Pennsylvania Energy Office in any other act shall be
interpreted to mean the Department of Environmental [Protection]
Services, and any such powers and duties in such acts and other
functions currently performed or administered by the
Pennsylvania Energy Office are hereby transferred to the
Department of Environmental [Protection] Services.
Section 507. Transfer of funds.
