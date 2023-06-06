Senate Bill 744 Printer's Number 857
of offering the services of diagnosis, maintenance or repair
of equipment under the name of the OEM or other arrangement
with the OEM to offer the services on behalf of the OEM.
(2) An OEM that offers the services of diagnosis,
maintenance or repair of the OEM's own equipment and who does
not have an arrangement described under paragraph (1) with an
unaffiliated individual or business.
"Digital electronic equipment" or "equipment." A product
that depends for its functioning, in whole or in part, on
digital electronics embedded in or attached to the product.
"Documentation." A manual, diagram, reporting output,
service code description, schematic diagram or other information
used in effecting the services of diagnosis, maintenance or
repair of equipment.
"Fair and reasonable terms." Terms that make documentation,
tools or parts available as follows:
(1) With respect to documentation, that the
documentation is made available by the OEM at no charge,
except that when the documentation is requested in physical
printed form, a charge may be included for the reasonable,
actual costs of preparing and sending the copy.
(2) With respect to tools, that the tools are made
available by the OEM at no charge and without requiring
authorization or Internet access for use or operation of the
tool, or imposing impediments to access or use of the tools
to diagnose, maintain or repair and enable full functionality
of a device, or in a manner that impairs the efficient and
cost-effective performance of the diagnosis, maintenance or
repair, except that, when the tool is requested in physical
form, a charge may be included for the reasonable, actual
