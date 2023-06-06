Submit Release
Senate Bill 744 Printer's Number 857

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - of offering the services of diagnosis, maintenance or repair

of equipment under the name of the OEM or other arrangement

with the OEM to offer the services on behalf of the OEM.

(2) An OEM that offers the services of diagnosis,

maintenance or repair of the OEM's own equipment and who does

not have an arrangement described under paragraph (1) with an

unaffiliated individual or business.

"Digital electronic equipment" or "equipment." A product

that depends for its functioning, in whole or in part, on

digital electronics embedded in or attached to the product.

"Documentation." A manual, diagram, reporting output,

service code description, schematic diagram or other information

used in effecting the services of diagnosis, maintenance or

repair of equipment.

"Fair and reasonable terms." Terms that make documentation,

tools or parts available as follows:

(1) With respect to documentation, that the

documentation is made available by the OEM at no charge,

except that when the documentation is requested in physical

printed form, a charge may be included for the reasonable,

actual costs of preparing and sending the copy.

(2) With respect to tools, that the tools are made

available by the OEM at no charge and without requiring

authorization or Internet access for use or operation of the

tool, or imposing impediments to access or use of the tools

to diagnose, maintain or repair and enable full functionality

of a device, or in a manner that impairs the efficient and

cost-effective performance of the diagnosis, maintenance or

repair, except that, when the tool is requested in physical

form, a charge may be included for the reasonable, actual

