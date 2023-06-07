Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,915 in the last 365 days.

EU Single Market: Ukraine joins Connecting Europe Facility providing infrastructure funding

On 6 June, the European Commission and Ukraine signed an agreement in Lviv, associating Ukraine to the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme.

This agreement will enable Ukrainian project promoters to apply for EU funding for projects of common interest in the transport, energy and digital realms, further improving Ukraine’s connectivity with its EU neighbours. 

“Today’s agreement brings Ukraine closer to the EU by anchoring it within interconnected trans-European networks,” says a press release by the European Commission. “It will support Ukraine’s integration within the EU Single Market, promote growth, jobs, and competitiveness.”

For transport, Ukrainian authorities and companies will be able to apply for funding under future CEF transport calls in the current (2021-2027) programming period. The next call will be launched in September 2023. Ukrainian project developers will be also eligible for CEF Energy and CEF Digital funding for Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) for the EU and third countries.

Find out more

Press release

Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme

You just read:

EU Single Market: Ukraine joins Connecting Europe Facility providing infrastructure funding

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more