EU Single Market: Ukraine joins Connecting Europe Facility providing infrastructure funding

On 6 June, the European Commission and Ukraine signed an agreement in Lviv, associating Ukraine to the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme.

This agreement will enable Ukrainian project promoters to apply for EU funding for projects of common interest in the transport, energy and digital realms, further improving Ukraine’s connectivity with its EU neighbours.

“Today’s agreement brings Ukraine closer to the EU by anchoring it within interconnected trans-European networks,” says a press release by the European Commission. “It will support Ukraine’s integration within the EU Single Market, promote growth, jobs, and competitiveness.”

For transport, Ukrainian authorities and companies will be able to apply for funding under future CEF transport calls in the current (2021-2027) programming period. The next call will be launched in September 2023. Ukrainian project developers will be also eligible for CEF Energy and CEF Digital funding for Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) for the EU and third countries.

Find out more

Press release

Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme